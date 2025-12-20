Mark Doyle 2022 World Cup profile pic

Mark Doyle

Chief Features Writer

📝 Bio: After earning a degree in journalism from Dublin City University and covering a variety of sports in my native Ireland for nearly a decade, I joined GOAL in 2012, not long after moving to Bologna. I initially worked as a news writer before moving onto match coverage and then the editorial team. I've attended the past three World Cups, in Brazil, Russia and Qatar, and am now revelling in my role as Chief Features Writer. I'd like to think that being well-travelled gives me an interesting world view but, as an Irishman living in Italy, it mainly just means that I'm adept at mispronouncing words in two languages.

⚽ My Football Story: Like probably every GOAL reader, I grew up dreaming of becoming a footballing superstar but when Shamrock Rovers informed me that they had no need for a lazy left winger, I figured that writing about 'The Beautiful Game' would be the next best thing to playing it professionally. The plan's worked out pretty well for me so far but I still haven't hung up my boots and, at least once a week, I try (and fail) to evoke memories of Liam Brady in the minds of my Italian team-mates with my exploits on the seven-a-side pitches of beautiful Bologna.

🎯 Areas of Expertise: 

  • The European football scene, and the Italian game in particular

  • The governance side of the industry
  • Transfer market analysis
  • Generating ideas for features that the fans really care about
  • Producing strong opinion pieces that provoke debate among readers

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: From a professional perspective, it's unquestionably the 2022 World Cup final, an all-time classic that so emotionally draining it left both Argentine and French journalists in floods of tears. As a fan, though, nothing is likely to ever top being in the Curva Nord at the Stadio Olimpico for Bologna's historic Coppa Italia final win over AC Milan. I had complete strangers hugging me when the full-time whistle blew. It was pure magic and reminded me why I'm still completely in love with the game.

Articles by Mark Doyle
  1. AFCON contenders GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisAfrica Cup of Nations

    Who will win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations?

    In Europe, much of the build-up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has unfortunately - but inevitably - focused on which clubs will be most affected by the tournament's scheduling slap-bang in the middle of the season. As an incredibly prestigious tournament that rarely fails to deliver a barely-believable amount of drama, the AFCON deserves so much better.

  2. Enzo Maresca Chelsea GFXGOAL
    OpinionChelsea

    Maresca learning success doesn't mean stability at Chelsea

    After Chelsea's hard-fought Carabao Cup win in Cardiff on Tuesday, Enzo Maresca went to applaud the travelling support. They responded by singing the Italian's name. At most clubs, there would be nothing remotely remarkable about a pretty perfunctory display of mutual affection between a fan base and a trophy-winning manager. Chelsea are not most clubs, though.

  3. Hugo Ekitike Mohamed Salah Liverpool GFXGetty/GOAL
    OpinionLiverpool

    Ekitike can become Liverpool's post-Salah poster boy

    Mohamed Salah bid farewell to Anfield on Saturday - but was it for good? The fact that he'd even made it onto the pitch was clearly a positive sign. After Salah's extraordinary attack on Arne Slot and the club the previous weekend, there was a very real fear that 'The Egyptian King' might not even make the squad for Liverpool's final fixture before he headed off to the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

  4. Winners and losers of the weekendGOAL
    Winners & LosersPremier League

    Raphinha, Inter and the weekend's big winners & losers

    Things are really heating up in the run-up to Christmas across Europe's top leagues, with Inter reclaiming top spot in Serie A, Lens surprisingly leading the way in Ligue 1 and Barcelona continuing to pile pressure on Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid. Over in Germany, though, it seems that nobody is really capable of dethroning Bayern Munich, but Premier League leaders Arsenal are looking more and more nervous with each passing week.

  5. Fiorentina fall GFXGOAL
    AnalysisFiorentina

    The fall of Fiorentina: How De Gea & Co. became Serie A's worst team

    With Christmas approaching, there are still two winless teams in Europe's 'Big 5' leagues. That one of them is Wolves is arguably unsurprising. The Fosun International-owned Premier League club sold two of their best players during the summer and squandered the proceeds on sub-standard signings. However, the fact that Fiorentina have yet to win a single game in Serie A is shocking.

  6. Antoine Semenyo Mohamed Salah GFXGOAL
    OpinionLiverpool

    Salah & Slot are done - now Liverpool MUST sign Semenyo

    Is this it, then? Is this how Mohamed Salah's Liverpool love story ends? No fond farewell at an adoring Anfield? Just an embarrassing, back-door exit for the fallen Kop idol? This weekend's Premier League clash with Brighton was only meant to be Salah's final game for Liverpool before heading off to Morocco to represent Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations - but there's now every chance that he'll never play for the club again.

  8. Arsenal player ratings GFXGOAL
    Player ratingsArsenal

    Madueke & Martinelli stunners keep Arsenal perfect in UCL

    It's fair to say that not even Arsenal fans were convinced by the club's decision to pay Chelsea £50 million for Noni Madueke during the summer transfer window - but it's starting to look like a masterstroke, with the winger having produced another stellar performance on the game's grandest stage in Wednesday's Champions League win over Club Brugge.

  10. Mohamed Salah Arne Slot Liverpool GFXGOAL
    OpinionLiverpool

    Could Salah leave Liverpool after back-to-back benchings?

    On April 11 of this year, Liverpool posted a video on their social media channels accompanied by the words 'The story continues' and a crown emoji. Nobody had to press play to understand what it all meant: after months and months of incessant speculation over Mohamed Salah's future, Anfield's Egyptian King had finally agreed a new contract with the club.

  2. World Cup draw winners and losers GFXGOAL
    Winners & LosersWorld Cup

    Biggest winners & losers of the World Cup draw

    The draw for the 2026 World Cup is finally over! After what seemed like an eternity, the real business finally got underway in Friday's ceremony in Washington DC, with Rio Ferdinand leading the way and sporting icons such as Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal and Wayne Gretzky teaming up to throw up some intriguing groups for next summer's tournament in North America.

  3. Gerrard gangster terror GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisS. Gerrard

    'Shoot him in the legs' - Gerrard's gangster terror

    Steven Heighway knew when Steven Gerrard was still only 14 years of age that the midfielder was going to "make it" as a footballer. The man himself, though, was less convinced of his quality - at least when he took his first tentative steps in the professional ranks. When Gerrard warmed up in front of the Kop for the first time ahead of his Liverpool debut on November 29, 1998, the nerve-racked teenager "could almost hear them saying, 'Who's this skinny tw*t?!'"

  4. Wrexham's promotion dream.jpgGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisWrexham

    Wrexham's EPL promotion dream is ON after unbeaten run

    When Wrexham lost 3-1 at home to Queens Park Rangers on September 13, they were 21st in the 24-team Championship, with just four points from their opening five games. It felt like a brutal reality check for fans dreaming of promotion to the Premier League just two years after getting out of the National League. Manager Phil Parkinson refused to panic, though.

  5. Roma Gasperini GFXGOAL
    AnalysisRoma

    Can resurgent Roma end 25-year Serie A title drought?

    When Gian Piero Gasperini was unveiled as Roma's new coach back in June, he made a point of repeatedly stating that his first objective was getting the fans onside. The former Atalanta coach may have worked miracles in Bergamo but he's always been a bit of a divisive figure, so his appointment certainly wasn't met with universal approval among the supporters.

  6. Liverpool underperformers GFXGOAL
    OpinionLiverpool

    RANKED: Liverpool's 10 biggest underperformers in awful run

    As Curtis Jones admitted on Wednesday, Liverpool are "in the sh*t" right now. The humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat at home to PSV means the ragged Reds have now lost nine of their last 12 games in all competitions and the common consensus is that Arne Slot is only still in a job because he won the Premier League last season. But how have Liverpool gone from champs to chumps in just six months?

  7. FIFA Cristiano Ronaldo ban GFXGOAL
    OpinionC. Ronaldo

    Bending the World Cup rules for Ronaldo is plain wrong

    A little over a year ago, Gianni Infantino announced that Inter Miami would participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. He said the Herons were "deserved participants", having supposedly proven themselves "the best club" in MLS. Only they hadn't. Miami may have finished top of the regular-season standings, but the play-offs had yet to get under way.

  8. Arne Slot sacked Liverpool GFXGOAL
    AnalysisLiverpool

    How bad must Liverpool's season get before Slot is sacked?

    You'll Never Walk Alone? Liverpool supporters started streaming out of Anfield long before referee Andy Madley brought an end to Saturday's shambolic showing against Nottingham Forest. They knew that there was no way back for their team after Morgan Gibbs-White fired in the visitors' third and final goal with 12 minutes remaining. Truth be told, it felt like the game was up for the hosts as soon as Murillo opened the scoring after just over half an hour of play, because this is a side suddenly bereft of backbone.

  9. Harry Kane transfer GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisTransfers

    Kane on the move: Could England captain really join Barca?

    Losing Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona in the summer of 2022 was a bitter blow for Bayern Munich. The Pole had scored 344 goals in just 375 appearances for the club, after all. Replacing him was never going to be easy, but it ended up taking Bayern more than a year to find a worthy successor, as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rather unsurprisingly didn't exactly prove himself up to the task.

  10. Hansi Flick high line Barcelona GFXGOAL
    AnalysisBarcelona

    Flick under fire: Can Barca win with 'kamikaze' high line?

    Saturday's 4-0 rout of Athletic Club was a very meaningful match for Barcelona - and not just because it marked the Blaugrana's belated return to Camp Nou. Indeed, the Catalans winning without conceding a goal was arguably of far greater significance than the long-awaited reopening of their beloved home ground, as it was their first clean sheet for nine games in all competitions. Not since the facile 3-0 win over Getafe on September 21 had Barca shut out an opponent.

