Mark Doyle

Chief Features Writer

📝 Bio: After earning a degree in journalism from Dublin City University and covering a variety of sports in my native Ireland for nearly a decade, I joined GOAL in 2012, not long after moving to Bologna. I initially worked as a news writer before moving onto match coverage and then the editorial team. I've attended the past three World Cups, in Brazil, Russia and Qatar, and am now revelling in my role as Chief Features Writer. I'd like to think that being well-travelled gives me an interesting world view but, as an Irishman living in Italy, it mainly just means that I'm adept at mispronouncing words in two languages.

⚽ My Football Story: Like probably every GOAL reader, I grew up dreaming of becoming a footballing superstar but when Shamrock Rovers informed me that they had no need for a lazy left winger, I figured that writing about 'The Beautiful Game' would be the next best thing to playing it professionally. The plan's worked out pretty well for me so far but I still haven't hung up my boots and, at least once a week, I try (and fail) to evoke memories of Liam Brady in the minds of my Italian team-mates with my exploits on the seven-a-side pitches of beautiful Bologna.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

The European football scene, and the Italian game in particular

The governance side of the industry

Transfer market analysis

Generating ideas for features that the fans really care about

Producing strong opinion pieces that provoke debate among readers

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: From a professional perspective, it's unquestionably the 2022 World Cup final, an all-time classic that so emotionally draining it left both Argentine and French journalists in floods of tears. As a fan, though, nothing is likely to ever top being in the Curva Nord at the Stadio Olimpico for Bologna's historic Coppa Italia final win over AC Milan. I had complete strangers hugging me when the full-time whistle blew. It was pure magic and reminded me why I'm still completely in love with the game.