Goal.com
LiveTickets
zahaGetty Images
Tom Hindle

Wilfried Zaha leaves Charlotte FC after missing Ivory Coast World Cup squad

W. Zaha
Charlotte FC
Major League Soccer
Transfers

Wilfried Zaha has left Charlotte FC and will return to parent club Galatasaray during Major League Soccer’s World Cup break, he announced Sunday. The forward’s yearlong loan had been extended through June 30, but with Charlotte out of action until mid-July, the Ivorian departs immediately. He was not named to Ivory Coast’s World Cup squad.

  • Charlotte FC v New York City FC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    A mixed loan spell

    Zaha's impact in Charlotte was mixed, with the former Crystal Palace winger never fully establishing himself in MLS. He scored 13 goals and added 14 assists in 46 appearances for the club. Charlotte finished in the top four of the Eastern Conference during Zaha's first full season, but he was not named to the MLS All-Star team in 2025.

    “The moment has come to say goodbye but I just wanted to thank Charlotte, the city, for welcoming me and my family with open arms and allowing me to fall in love with the game again. There’s been many highs and many lows but it’s about the journey in the end and I loved every minute,” the winger said on Instagram.

    • Advertisement

  • 'An important part of Charlotte FC'

    The Ivorian joined one of MLS's newest franchises after it became clear he was surplus to requirements in Turkey. The winger was sent out on loan twice, first to Lyon and then to Charlotte. His extension for this season was automatically triggered after he made his 15th appearance for the club last summer.

    “Wilfried has been an important part of Charlotte FC since his arrival on loan last winter and has played a key role in our attack since joining,” General Manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement. “Last season, Wilf helped us reach the top four in the Eastern Conference for the first time, and he approached every match with a hunger and desire to perform for our supporters. Everyone at Charlotte FC thanks Wilfried for his contributions to the club, and we all wish him and his family continued success throughout the rest of his career.”

  • Valuable roster flexibility

    Zaha's departure leaves Charlotte FC with added flexibility in the transfer market, as the Eastern Conference contenders now have an open designated player slot. Charlotte have historically been active in the transfer market. They sold star striker Patrick Agyemang to Derby for up to $10 million in June 2025 and will no doubt look to fill the void left by Zaha's departure.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Charlotte FC v Atlanta UnitedGetty Images Sport

    Question marks over Zaha's future

    Zaha now finds himself at a crossroads. He signed a three-year deal with Galatasaray in 2023 and now appears unlikely to re-sign with the Turkish giants. There will no doubt be plenty of suitors for the 33-year-old following the World Cup, given his impressive Premier League pedigree.