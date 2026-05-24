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Wilfried Zaha leaves Charlotte FC after missing Ivory Coast World Cup squad
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A mixed loan spell
Zaha's impact in Charlotte was mixed, with the former Crystal Palace winger never fully establishing himself in MLS. He scored 13 goals and added 14 assists in 46 appearances for the club. Charlotte finished in the top four of the Eastern Conference during Zaha's first full season, but he was not named to the MLS All-Star team in 2025.
“The moment has come to say goodbye but I just wanted to thank Charlotte, the city, for welcoming me and my family with open arms and allowing me to fall in love with the game again. There’s been many highs and many lows but it’s about the journey in the end and I loved every minute,” the winger said on Instagram.
'An important part of Charlotte FC'
The Ivorian joined one of MLS's newest franchises after it became clear he was surplus to requirements in Turkey. The winger was sent out on loan twice, first to Lyon and then to Charlotte. His extension for this season was automatically triggered after he made his 15th appearance for the club last summer.
“Wilfried has been an important part of Charlotte FC since his arrival on loan last winter and has played a key role in our attack since joining,” General Manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement. “Last season, Wilf helped us reach the top four in the Eastern Conference for the first time, and he approached every match with a hunger and desire to perform for our supporters. Everyone at Charlotte FC thanks Wilfried for his contributions to the club, and we all wish him and his family continued success throughout the rest of his career.”
Valuable roster flexibility
Zaha's departure leaves Charlotte FC with added flexibility in the transfer market, as the Eastern Conference contenders now have an open designated player slot. Charlotte have historically been active in the transfer market. They sold star striker Patrick Agyemang to Derby for up to $10 million in June 2025 and will no doubt look to fill the void left by Zaha's departure.
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Question marks over Zaha's future
Zaha now finds himself at a crossroads. He signed a three-year deal with Galatasaray in 2023 and now appears unlikely to re-sign with the Turkish giants. There will no doubt be plenty of suitors for the 33-year-old following the World Cup, given his impressive Premier League pedigree.