‘It’s his money’ - Why Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has every right to hire and fire four managers in a Premier League season

More movement in the dugout could be on the cards this summer, with City Ground academy graduate Harewood - speaking in association with https://uudetkasino.com/ - telling GOAL of why Marinakis is well within his rights to keep chopping and changing: “Yeah, 100%. It's like anyone. If you were the owner of your club and you're a very ambitious person and you want to win games and you want to do well, and you've been in a situation where he's seen that and Forest have done that, like the season before where they were third, second in the table, top of the table. He's seen that and he's like, well, that's what I want. And you want to continue that. And if it's not happening, he's going to do everything he can to make that happen. And that's what he's done.

“He wants that because he's seen that happen and he's capable of doing it. So I think he's trying to find the right formula in managers that are available to do that. Which is bad to say because it's horrible on the managers that are coming in. Some really good managers, and they probably are fantastic guys, but it's hard to talk about because you don't want repercussions nowadays because you can't really say anything to anybody or have an opinion about things. But that's just the nature of the beast that Forest are in at the moment.

“And with the managers and the owner of the club, that's what he wants to achieve. And if you're not achieving it, that's his philosophy. At the end of the day, that's what he wants to do. You can't say anything about it. It's up to him.

“It's obviously his choice. It's his money. Whatever he chooses to do. Obviously, he wants to see Forest on a high pedestal, and they're not producing at the moment. And if you're not producing, he has to think why they're not. And in that situation, the manager is the person that normally gets it.”