‘One week he’s a nine, the next he’s a six’ - Why Man Utd have not sought transfer upgrade on long-serving star that is closing in on 250 appearances

Dalot has been with United since 2018, taking in a loan spell at AC Milan during the 2020-21 campaign. He is fast closing in on 250 appearances for the Red Devils and, with FA Cup and Carabao Cup wins to his name, is eager to deliver more major silverware for loyal supporters.

The 27-year-old Portuguese has told Gazzetta dello Sport of his hopes for 2026-27: “I mean, we all have dreams, we all have goals in our careers, both professionally and personally. But obviously, speaking of football, my goal is to win something with this club, to win a major trophy in this shirt. So I hope I can achieve that this year and bring the club back to where it deserves to be, and I think we have a good opportunity to do that.”

He added on his personal ambition: “Always the same - trying to be the best version of myself, trying to help the club as much as possible and being in the best mental and physical condition to help the team, and then trying to build the energy around me that the club needs to allow us to fight for every competition and every trophy.

“I think that’s the minimum for this club - to approach every season believing we can win every competition. And I believe we’re creating something special. I hope we can do it this season and get to the end of the year fighting for those goals.”