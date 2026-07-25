Mazraoui or Dalot? Ferdinand: this is what I would do if I were in Carrick's place

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has sparked an early debate over the identity of Manchester United's first-choice right-back before the start of the new season, after settling his stance on the competition between Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot.

For Ferdinand, Mazraoui deserves to start when the 2026-2027 Premier League season gets under way.

The Moroccan website Hesport quoted the "Rio Ferdinand Presents" podcast: "If I were in Michael Carrick's place, I would choose Noussair Mazraoui to start the season ahead of Diogo Dalot, it's that simple."

Mazraoui returned from the World Cup in his best form, he explained, adding: "He came back with great confidence and high rhythm. Sometimes major tournaments give players a technical and morale boost, and the smart coach knows how to make use of that."

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The former England star praised the Moroccan full-back's abilities. Composure under pressure is what sets him apart, Ferdinand stressed, along with his knack for playing in tight spaces, handling the ball with confidence and reading exactly when to push into the depths or hold his position on the right flank.

Those qualities, he added, would matter hugely if Carrick wants to build a style based on control and possession at Manchester United.

Dalot, by contrast, has produced good levels and been a reliable presence in the side over the past few seasons. Even so, Ferdinand insisted the competition must stay open. "Football depends on readiness and current level, and no player should be guaranteed his place in the starting line-up," he said.

He signed off by confirming that Mazraoui has earned the right to start the season in the XI. Carry his World Cup form into the Premier League, and the Moroccan could become one of Manchester United's most important players this term.

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