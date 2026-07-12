Neither illness nor injury! Why Declan Rice was substituted during England’s World Cup win over Norway - with Thomas Tuchel explaining huge call on Arsenal midfielder

The manager revealed he had already planned the substitution when England were trailing 1-0. Despite snatching an equaliser right before the interval, Tuchel stuck to his guns, determined to send an aggressive message to his squad. He wanted to push them into occupying higher positions on the pitch to overcome Norway's defensive setup.

Discussing the change, Tuchel said: "We made life for ourself complicated, we had some players struggling with the heat. Ezri Konsa was one of them, cramps in his hamstring and with Declan, we made the decision to go more offensive at half-time. It was a bit of an offensive shift. I made the decision at 1-0 down and didn't want to go back on the decision. Even after the equaliser I thought this was the right signal to the team, to take up higher positions and more connections when Norway defends in a deep block. It's about being closer to your opponents box, so we put in Ebs and Bukayo and that meant we had to take Dec or Elliot [Anderson] out."



