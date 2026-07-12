AFP
‘Let’s go!’ - Lionel Messi ready for England clash as all-time great reacts to Argentina surviving World Cup quarter-final scare against 10-man Switzerland
Messi hails Argentine belief after Swiss scare
Argentina were forced to dig deep in Kansas City to secure their spot in the final four, eventually overcoming a resilient Switzerland side in a 3-1 extra-time win. Despite the European side being reduced to 10 men, the world champions had to rely on their trademark grit to see the game through and avoid a shock exit.
Speaking after the final whistle, Messi admitted the encounter was far from easy. "I feel very happy about the victory, a very hard-fought win," the captain said. "We knew it was going to be a very intense match. It was important for us to take this step to have a more relaxed week before what's coming."
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A historic first meeting with the Three Lions
The victory sets up a mouth-watering semi-final against Thomas Tuchel’s England, a fixture that carries immense weight for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Remarkably, despite a career spanning over two decades and more than 200 caps, Messi has never faced the Three Lions at the senior international level.
This upcoming clash in Atlanta will be Messi's third World Cup semi-final appearance. After leading his nation to glory in 2022, the Inter Miami star is now just one game away from another global final, but he must first find a way past a clinical England side that has impressed under their new German coach.
Social media rallying cry to the Albiceleste
Shortly after the celebrations on the pitch subsided, Messi took to social media to share his relief and pride with his millions of followers. Posting a series of images from the hard-fought victory on his Instagram account, he emphasised the mental strength of Lionel Scaloni's squad as they pursue back-to-back world titles.
"Once again we had to suffer, but this team never stops believing," Messi posted. "We are once again among the four best in the world!!! Let's go!!!" The post reflects the siege mentality that has defined this era of the Argentine national team, who have developed a reputation for finding a way to win even when not at their vintage best.
- Getty Images Sport
England warned of the Messi ‘aura’
While some pundits have questioned Argentina's form, the presence of the tournament's joint-top scorer remains the primary concern for the opposition. Messi has been in clinical form throughout the competition in North America, having already netted eight goals in the tournament so far.
Former England international Micah Richards highlighted this unique threat, warning that marking Messi is "impossible" and emphasising his undeniable presence on the pitch. "Most importantly, he's got what Jude's [Bellingham] got... personality and aura," Richards said. "Messi has the most aura out of any footballer. Messi's aura is just next level."
With the rivalry renewed after more than two decades, all eyes will be on whether the 39-year-old genius can produce one more magical masterclass to end England's hopes of World Cup glory.
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