‘He will do what Bruno Fernandes’ does’ - John Barnes explains how ‘favourite player’ Florian Wirtz can become a £116m success story for Liverpool

That output needs to improve, and quickly, with Reds icon Barnes - speaking in association with 247Bet - telling GOAL when asked if he would have any words of advice for Wirtz: “He is my favourite player at Liverpool. He's my favourite player. Now the team has to play around him.

“Once you had [Hugo] Ekitike and you had [Cody] Gakpo and you had other players who are doing the same thing as him, he has to be the main player. So I don't have any advice for him because I think every time he plays, he plays well.

“The team has to adapt to him. He has to adapt to the team. And I think that we had too many players who were doing the same thing. So Liverpool have to play in a way to get the best out of Florian Wirtz. And I think that you'll see the best out of Florian Wirtz and Isak.

“Once you had Ekitike and Wirtz and Gakpo and Isak, you then had Mo [Salah] as well, you had all of these players and you can't have too many players like that. So I think we'll see a much better version of Florian Wirtz this year.”