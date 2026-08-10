Four pre-season matches remain far too small a sample to pass final judgement on Iraola's project. Yet they were enough to reveal a clear imprint of the Spanish coach.

Many of the instructions on show in those friendlies match the principles that defined his style at Bournemouth: the way play is built, the transitions, the constant movement, the high press, the attempt to win the ball back the instant it is lost.

Those ideas have already proven they can create an active and dangerous side. The real challenge lies in applying them across a full season, and against opponents who will know exactly what is coming.

Iraola is trying to solve a difficult equation. How does he keep the "organised chaos", the speed and the intensity that give his teams their strength, while handing Liverpool the control and defensive stability they need?

So far, he has clearly chosen not to abandon his identity. Liverpool want more possession, but they do not want to become a slow team. They want to build from the back, yet they are ready to bypass that phase and go long when the situation demands it.

Control matters to them, but so does luring the opponent into pressing and then exploiting the spaces left behind. They want to attack with numbers, relying on the counter-press to stop the opponent punishing the gaps in behind.

All of this makes Liverpool under Iraola an exciting team to watch. It also exposes them to real risk. Success will not depend only on his ability to impose his style, but on finding the balance between boldness and discipline, between control and chaos, between the high press and preserving physical energy.

As the season begins, the key question is whether Iraola can turn these ideas from features that surfaced in pre-season into a fully integrated system, one that can withstand the pressure of competitive matches.

Get it right, and Liverpool may deliver a version of themselves that restores much of the raucous football Anfield loved under Klopp, only with a fresh touch bearing Iraola's own stamp. Get it wrong, and the "organised chaos" that fuels their attack could tip into real chaos, with the defence left to pay the price.