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‘Dancing at Wembley!’ - Evangelos Marinakis backed for Nottingham Forest trophy triumph as Reds legend Des Walker delivers ‘anyone can win a cup’ message
Money to spend: Anderson sale has bolstered Glasner's kitty
The Austrian tactician oversaw historic successes in his previous role at Crystal Palace, with major silverware being secured in the form of FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference League triumphs.
Having bid farewell to Selhurst Park, a man that was linked with Manchester United and Chelsea at one stage now finds himself calling shots on the banks of the Trent. An early summer appointment is giving the 51-year-old a full pre-season in which to put his own stamp on a squad inherited from Vitor Pereira.
Plenty of movement on the transfer front - in terms of comings and goings - is expected, with Elliot Anderson having already departed for Manchester City in a record-setting £116 million ($155m) deal. Marinakis will ensure that those funds are made available for reinvestment.
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Forest waiting on first major trophy since the Clough era
The enigmatic Greek shipping magnate has always backed those in the dugout - while changing said personnel on a regular basis - and is determined to see tangible return delivered on that investment. Forest have been back in the Premier League for four years - taking in Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League semi-finals along the way.
Having become competitive once more, the challenge now is to start making further additions to an honours board that remains dominated by the ‘Miracle Men’ of Brian Clough’s iconic reign. One of the greatest managers to ever grace the touchline built at least two star-studded squads.
Walker formed part of the second coming - after witnessing European Cup-winning exploits - with Wembley becoming a second home for Forest in the late 1980s and early 90s. There have been no additions to the trophy cabinet - a Championship play-off final victory aside - since then.
Will Forest win a major honour with Marinakis at the helm?
Quizzed on whether Forest can get back in the habit of hoisting silverware aloft, former Reds defender Walker - speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots - told GOAL: “I'd like to think so, yeah.
“I think with the chairman, he puts his money where his mouth is, to be fair to him. So, with the chairman, I think he wants to win something. I think he's got a big ego as well. So, he likes to be centre of attention. He wants to win something. He wants to get to Wembley and be dancing up and down on the pitch. So, it wouldn't surprise me.
“I think he will put his money where his mouth is. So, as long as we can harness that and build on what has been done in the last five years, then I see no reason why not.
“Steve Hodge said something to me in, I think it was 1987, and I was a youngster, we talked about winning and he says, ‘anyone can win a cup’. He said, ‘the best team wins a league, anyone can win a cup’. And that year, we went and won two!
“I've always had that in my mind. Anyone can win a cup. I look at the World Cup today, and you think, it's a cup. Anyone can win a cup. Of course, you need to perform, but anybody can perform on one single day, because you've only got to win the next game before you get to the next one. And we always had that, keep yourself in the hat.
“Can you build a team to win the league? That's going to be difficult. Can you win the FA Cup? Can you win the League Cup? Of course, you can. Could you get in one of the European competitions and win one of them? Of course, you can. So, it'd be nice to see the fans get rewarded. It'd be nice to see them win. We'd love it. It'd be great for the city. Great for everybody.”
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Nottingham Forest fixtures 2026-27: Season opener against Leeds
Having dragged themselves clear of relegation late on last season, Forest are eager to become upwardly mobile in 2026-27. Some shrewd additions on the recruitment front would aid that cause, with there clearly money to be spent.
Glasner will hope to have any fresh faces on board and settled into new surroundings long before a season-opening home date with Leeds is taken in on August 22 - with more domestic trophy bids to come after that.
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