VIDEO: Lionel Messi makes first public appearance since World Cup final - with Argentina superstar watching fourth tier match in his homeland

Messi is currently spending time with his family near his hometown of Rosario as he processes the bitter disappointment of Argentina's loss in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. But the Inter Miami superstar emerged on Saturday to attend a Primera C league match to watch Leones FC, a club run by the Messi family, game against Central Cordoba at the Antonio Di Giacomo Stadium. This was Messi's first public appearance since the tournament ended. Messi arrived at the venue wearing a black hoodie in an attempt to keep a low profile, but it wasn't possible for him to do so.

Fans and local media were quick to identify the national hero, with mobile phones and TV cameras capturing him watching the action from a private balcony situated behind one of the goals. As children and supporters chanted his name, the 39-year-old acknowledged the crowd with a smile and a wave, drawing warm applause from the stands. Unfortunately for the home side, the greatest player of all time could not provide enough luck to secure a positive result. Even Messi's presence couldn't inspire a win for Leones, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Central Cordoba.