Explained: Why Lionel Messi will avoid ban for missing 2026 MLS All-Star Game - with Argentine GOAT sitting out Inter Miami fixtures

Messi and De Paul were among the notable removals from the MLS All-Star roster confirmed on Saturday. While the league typically enforces strict penalties for players who skip the mid-season exhibition, the circumstances surrounding the 2026 edition are unique. Because both players featured prominently in the 2026 World Cup, reaching the final with Argentina, they fall under specific player welfare protections established by the global players' union, FIFPro.

To further solidify this protection, Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association reached a specific agreement prior to the start of the current campaign. In a formal statement, the league clarified the situation: "Prior to the start of the 2026 season, Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association agreed that upon a player’s exit from the World Cup competition, clubs would have individual conversations with each player to determine the appropriate rest and return to training and competition timeline. Consistent with that agreement, Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi will be excused from participating in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game."