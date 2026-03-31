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Uruguay WC 26 kitsNike
Renuka Odedra

Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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Uruguay 2026 kits revealed - from a new version of the cool blue meets futuristic patterns.

Uruguay 2026 World Cup kits have landed, classic sky blue meets bold new patterns. 

Uruguay kits at NikeShop now

Driven by the concept of garra charrúa, a deeply rooted footballing identity defined by courage, resilience and an uncompromising will to compete the Uruguay kits are here for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The collection reflects a nation that plays with heart, integrity and a relentless sense of pride. 

This designs honors Uruguay’s storied history while reinforcing the emotional intensity that has always defined the Celeste, where effort, sacrifice and belief carry as much weight as skill.

Here’s everything you need to know about Uruguay 2026 World Cup kits, including design details, release dates and prices.

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Uruguay WC 26 home kit Nike

    Uruguay Home Kit

    The home kit embodies the pure essence of Uruguayan football. Built on a modern‑classic foundation, the kit features a clean execution of Uruguay’s iconic sky blue, paired with navy accents that reinforce clarity and confidence. The simplicity of the design reflects the team’s identity: honest, disciplined and driven by collective effort.

    Uruguay kits at NikeShop now

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  • Uruguay WC 26 home kit Nike

    Uruguay Away Kit

    The away kit introduces a more disruptive expression of Uruguay’s fighting spirit. A bold wings pattern stretches across the chest, symbolizing ascent, ambition and the relentless pursuit of victory. This visual language nods to Uruguay’s historic achievements, including its role in football’s earliest global moments while reframing that legacy through a sharper, more aggressive lens. The away kit represents Uruguay at its most defiant: compact, fearless and unyielding. 

    Uruguay kits at NikeShop now

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