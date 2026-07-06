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‘Crossed a red line’ - UEFA slams FIFA for ‘unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision’ to suspend red card ban of USMNT star Folarin Balogun
UEFA breaks silence on 'unjustifiable' ruling
In a formal statement that has sent shockwaves through the 2026 World Cup, UEFA has condemned FIFA's decision to suspend Balogun's one-match ban. The striker was shown a straight red card during the USA’s victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina in the round of 32, which typically triggers an automatic one-game absence. However, FIFA intervened to push the suspension back for a probationary period of one year, sparking a civil war between the game's power brokers.
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Integrity of the World Cup in question
The European body argued that the automatic suspension is a fundamental pillar of the game that should never be subject to whim or political pressure. UEFA said in an official statement: "Yesterday’s decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line.
"Football, like any other sports, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition. Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not.
"A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted. It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension.
"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined. Equally, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition.
"Football is the most loved sport in the world because it is a beautiful game and is trusted because it is played everywhere with the same laws. A tournament is never a pure standalone and, if the tournament in question is the World Cup, it has the power to drive positive or negative consequences on the game as a whole.
"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision."
Rooney and Tuchel join the chorus of criticism
UEFA are not the only ones left fuming by the ruling. Former England captain Wayne Rooney launched into a furious rant on the BBC, calling the situation "an absolute disgrace" and suggesting that FIFA President Gianni Infantino should be ashamed. He said: "I think it's an absolute disgrace, I really do.
"For this to be suspended, they either take the red card away which is probably the right decision and then he can play. But to suspend it for a year? I think it's an absolute disgrace. Infantino should be ashamed of this.
"The sportsmanship of this game is in question here. If I'm USA's opponent, I'd be absolutely fuming. It's wrong in every way. If you're an England player tonight or a Mexican player, and you get a red card, do you expect to be playing the next game? Where does it stop?"
England manager Thomas Tuchel also waded into the debate with a sarcastic tone after his side's win over Mexico. The German tactician voiced his frustration at the lack of consistency, questioning who has the power to overturn these decisions and on what grounds. He even joked that Harry Kane might need to call the US President Donald Trump to help Jarell Quansah after the defender was sent off against El Tri.
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USMNT prepare for Belgium showdown
Despite the storm of controversy, Balogun will be eligible to play in the round-of-16 clash against Belgium in Seattle. Reports have suggested that FIFA intervention followed a personal telephone call from Trump to Infantino, a claim that has only added fuel to the fire regarding the tournament's sporting integrity.
The Royal Belgian Football Association has already expressed its astonishment, noting that the automatic nature of red card suspensions is reiterated at every match coordination meeting. As the co-hosts prepare to field their star striker, the pressure on the match officials and the governing body has reached a boiling point, with the world watching to see if FIFA can recover their reputation for fairness.
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