Getty Images Sport
Tottenham seal Marcos Senesi switch! Roberto De Zerbi hails new defender's 'flexibility' as Spurs rebuild continues
A new chapter in north London
Tottenham have confirmed that Senesi will officially join their ranks on July 1, subject to international clearance. The experienced defender arrives after four impressive seasons with Bournemouth, whom he joined for €15 million from Feyenoord in 2022.
Expressing his excitement about the move, the Argentine stated: "It's a very special feeling to be a Tottenham Hotspur player. From the first moment, the Club has shown why they want me and how much they want me to be a part of what they are building. It's exciting and something I can't wait to be involved in."
- Getty Images
Impressive track record and leadership qualities
The central defender brings a proven track record to the capital, having made 128 appearances and scored six goals during his time at Bournemouth. This followed a highly successful stint in the Netherlands, where he played 116 matches and found the net on nine occasions for Feyenoord. Regarding his ambitions, he added: "Every time I step on the pitch, I will do my best to make the fans proud and to take the Club back to the place it belongs. I want to win things with Tottenham and will do everything I can to make that happen." Sporting Director Johan Lange praised the acquisition, stating: "Marcos is a defender who brings a combination of quality, intelligence and leadership to our squad. His experience at the highest level, his composure in possession and his desire to compete for every ball make him an excellent fit for the way we want to play."
Tactical flexibility under De Zerbi
Head coach De Zerbi, who took charge in late March and led the club to Premier League safety on the final day after securing three wins, two draws and two defeats in seven matches, is enthusiastic about integrating the former Feyenoord star.
Assessing the free transfer, De Zerbi noted: "Marcos' experience, quality on the ball, and competitive edge will strengthen us defensively, as well as giving us flexibility in formation. He's comfortable playing in a possession-based team, reads the game very well and has the personality to thrive in a demanding environment."
Last term, the centre-back proved his immense worth by making 39 appearances across all competitions for Bournemouth, including 37 in the league.
- Getty Images Sport
What next for the defender?
Looking ahead, Senesi will officially link up with his new teammates on July 1 to begin crucial pre-season preparations. Tottenham have a busy summer schedule planned, and De Zerbi will rely heavily on his new signing's defensive solidity to stabilise the backline. Fans will eagerly anticipate seeing the Argentine in action when the upcoming Premier League campaign finally gets underway.