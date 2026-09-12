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Unprecedented in club history! Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham hit ultimate low after nightmare Everton stalemate
A night of unwanted records in North London
Tottenham's abysmal start to the Premier League season reached a new low following a goalless draw against Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur StadiumTottenham set an unwanted record under Roberto De Zerbi after failing to score in their first four Premier League games following a 0-0 draw with Everton.. Far beyond two lost points on home turf, the stalemate leaves De Zerbi facing a full-blown attacking crisis.
The numbers behind Spurs' goal drought paint a damning picture for the home support. This result marked the first 0-0 draw ever recorded at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League, snapping a remarkable 140-game streak without a goalless stalemate at the new venue. More damningly, the scoreline means Tottenham have failed to score in any of their opening four league fixtures of a campaign for the very first time in the club's history.
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De Zerbi confronts Tel on the pitch
Tottenham's inability to break the deadlock was symptomatic of a toothless display in the final third, as they mustered just two shots on target throughout the ninety minutes. The tension boiled over at the final whistle, with De Zerbi clearly visible on the pitch engaging in a heated exchange with substitute Mathys Tel.
Tel, who was introduced just after the hour mark to provide a spark, struggled significantly to impact the flow of the game. The Frenchman completed only 12 passes and managed a solitary shot, failing to provide the clinical edge De Zerbi desperately requires.
Managerial excuses and physical concerns
Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, De Zerbi attempted to explain the lack of rhythm, pointing toward late arrivals in pre-season training. 'It's not a tough moment. Last season was a tough moment. Now is not normal, but when you start late - because we only started working with Marmoush, Savio, Solanke and Maddison two days ago,' the Italian explained. He noted that the drop-off after a bright start was a major factor in the eventual result.
'I think we played really well the first 30 minutes. Maybe our energy dropped because our physical condition is not the best. We have to shoot more times on goal. We went inside the penalty area of Everton 74 times, but we didn't create enough chances. We made too many wrong decisions but we played well. I'm not positive and I'm not negative. I'm realistic. If you play like we did the first 30 minutes, it's because you are capable of playing football. We have to extend to 90 minutes and stay focused.'
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Addressing the psychological hurdle
The Spurs boss admitted that the failure to score early in games is beginning to weigh heavily on his squad's mentality, particularly amid a dismal start to the campaign that has seen Tottenham drop points against Brentford (3-0), Newcastle (2-0), Nottingham Forest (0-0), and now Everton (0-0). 'I have to analyse the performances and the potential of my players. When we didn't score after 30 minutes, our confidence suffered too much. I also observed that in the second half and I do not like this,' he confessed.
Despite the historic low, De Zerbi remains adamant that his tactical blueprint will eventually yield results if his players can maintain their intensity. He concluded: 'The players are human. They are sensitive. My position is to help them to stay focused on our improvement. If we play 90 minutes like we did in the first 30, we will win lots of games.'
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