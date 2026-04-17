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Tom Brady & Birmingham warned they have ‘missed a trick’ in Premier League promotion bid but are being backed to splash more cash on transfers
Brady & Birmingham's owners have set ambitious targets
Record-breaking sums of money were invested in bouncing straight out of the third tier of English football - having seen Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney contribute to relegation being suffered during an ill-fated spell as manager.
Wild celebrations were enjoyed at St Andrew’s when collecting 111 points and a piece of silverware, with the expectation being that an immediate push for a return to the top-flight would be staged. Ambitious owners - Knighthead Capital Management - and prominent board members, such as NFL legend Brady, have never shied away from setting the loftiest of targets.
They have not been hit this term, with Chris Davies overseeing an inconsistent campaign that has the Blues sat 15th in the Championship table - as close to the relegation zone as they are the play-off places.
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Have Birmingham squandered a serious shot at promotion?
Much more was expected, with former EFL-star-turned-pundit Don Goodman - who spent several years of his playing career in the West Midlands - casting an eye over Birmingham’s efforts.
Speaking in conjunction with reliable casino reviews according to Daan Meijer, Goodman told GOAL: “Tom Wagner was not shy in declaring that they want to get to the Premier League, like now, ASAP. And looking at the table, they're 15th at the minute. I know they beat Wrexham, and that will have lifted spirits, but it has been underwhelming.
“In a season where I have to be honest, and I mean this with the greatest of respect, the Championship has been arguably the weakest one in terms of quality and depth of quality that I've maybe ever seen. I don't want to detract from anything that the likes of Coventry or Ipswich have achieved. Well, Ipswich still fighting, obviously, with Middlesbrough and Millwall and even maybe Southampton, depending on how it goes. But I do think that the clubs like Birmingham City and many, many others, I think they've missed a trick because I think next season will be a whole lot harder.
“I think there will be more quality relegated from the Premier League. And I think the clubs that can afford to go again in the Championship, and there will be plenty of them, will go again. So I do think it's an opportunity missed. But Birmingham, no doubt, will be one of those that we'll see spend in the summer.
“My wish between now and the end of the season is that they finish strong and keep Chris Davies in a job because I like him. And it's been a tough season for Birmingham and all connected with them. Obviously if the last four games don't go well, then you would fear for Chris Davies, wouldn't you?”
Blues backed to bring more big names to St Andrew's
It remains to be seen whether Davies will be given the chance to oversee recruitment in another transfer window. The Blues are being backed to make more marquee signings. Former Blues defender Stephen Carr told GOAL recently when asked if big names can be acquired: “I think so. I think that’s what they are aiming for. The stadium that they released, you can see what they are building - that is for the Premier League, that’s not for the Football League. That has to be a Premier League stadium.
“I know there is all the other stuff with it, the NFL and everything, but it is being geared up now where they want to go. Very ambitious. But there is a limit to what you can spend, it’s as simple as that. You see it at Newcastle as well - the richest club in the world but they can’t go out and buy whoever they want. That’s where they need plans.
“They do need a good few players. They need players coming in. It’s what they can bring in, what they are restricted with and what they can spend. They have always had a good academy there, they produce some good young players. But you see with the stadium and everything, they are very ambitious.
“The stadium shows how much money they will be spending. That stadium is only worth something if you are in the Premier League, it’s not for the Championship - with the costs and all that. I think you will see spending. I think it will be controlled, it won’t be stupid, but you will see bigger names coming back to Birmingham.”
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Birmingham fixtures 2025-26: Next up after win over Wrexham
The Blues still have four games left to take in this season, starting with a trip to promotion-chasing Hull City on Saturday. They will be eager to finish with a flourish - having returned to winning ways against Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s Wrexham - allowing some momentum and positivity to be carried into the summer.