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A message to Thomas Tuchel?! Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold posts four-word update on Instagram as he appears to address England squad snub
Alexander-Arnold drops cryptic hint after England snub
Alexander-Arnold took to social media to celebrate Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday night. Two goals from Vinicius Junior and another from Federico Valverde, who was later sent off, ensured Los Blancos remained four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race.
The former Liverpool right-back, who was left out of the starting XI, later posted a four-word message on his Instagram account which read: "Madrid. And nothing else."
Alexander-Arnold was omitted from Tuchel's latest England squad for the upcoming international fixtures with Uruguay and Japan and is facing a large battle to earn a seat on the plane to the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.
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Tuchel: 'Sporting decision' to leave out former Liverpool star
Tuchel gave his reasoning for omitting Alexander-Arnold from his latest squad, insisting he was aware of the defender's qualities but adding that it was a conscious decision to select other right-backs ahead of him.
He said: "I know very well what Trent can offer us. I played many times against him and suffered when he played against my teams with Liverpool. So I know very well about his strength and what he can give.
"But at the moment it is like we have evidence how good we were in September, October, November, and the players who are in camp for right full-back, they have to push for their ticket, they have to compete, they have to show again that they deserve this.
"It is a sporting decision that we stick with [Jarell] Quansah, with [Tino] Livramento and with [Djed] Spence."
Right-back dropped from Real Madrid starting XI after lateness
It's been a tough past week or so for Alexander-Arnold. After splitting up with girlfriend Estelle Behnke, the 27-year-old was left out of the starting XI for Sunday's win over Atletico as punishment for arriving late to one of the final training sessions before the fixture. His place was taken by Dani Carvajal, but Alexander-Arnold was later introduced as a substitute and assisted Vinicius' winner in the 72nd minute.
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Time running out to secure World Cup place
Tuchel picked a 35-player squad for the clashes with Uruguay and Japan, with a number of fringe players being handed the opportunity to impress. Bayer Leverkusen's Quansah was picked ahead of Alexander-Arnold but has since had to pull out due to injury, but the likes of Livramento and Spence still seem to be ahead of the Real Madrid star in the right-back pecking order.
Alexander-Arnold has picked up only 34 international caps since his debut in 2018, often being overlooked in favour of rivals like Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, and is in real danger of being left out of the World Cup squad. He was given a regular role in the Euro 2024 campaign but was unconvincing in midfield despite England reaching the final.
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