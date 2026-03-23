A message to Thomas Tuchel?! Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold posts four-word update on Instagram as he appears to address England squad snub

Alexander-Arnold took to social media to celebrate Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday night. Two goals from Vinicius Junior and another from Federico Valverde, who was later sent off, ensured Los Blancos remained four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

The former Liverpool right-back, who was left out of the starting XI, later posted a four-word message on his Instagram account which read: "Madrid. And nothing else."

Alexander-Arnold was omitted from Tuchel's latest England squad for the upcoming international fixtures with Uruguay and Japan and is facing a large battle to earn a seat on the plane to the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.