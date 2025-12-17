Jude Summerfield

Keegan names Premier League star he'd sign as a manager today

Newcastle, Liverpool and England legend Kevin Keegan has named the player he would sign if he were managing in football today, while praising Eddie Howe for his "profound" impact at St James' Park. The 74-year-old, who was speaking as he helped launch 10,000 free pints of Guinness for non-league fans on Boxing Day, won the Ballon d'Or twice as a player and had two spells in charge of the Magpies, famously leading one of their best ever teams in Premier League title races during the 1990s before returning for a brief stint in 2008.