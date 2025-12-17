Jude Summerfield

  4. PSG Flamengo Intercontinental Cup 2025Getty Images
    Paris Saint-GermainFIFA Intercontinental Cup

    PSG's back-up 'keeper saves four penalties in Intercontinental Cup win

    Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain held their nerve to come through a penalty shootout to claim victory over Brazilian side Flamengo in the Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday, with goalkeeper Matvei Safonov the hero as he saved four of five shots from the spot to help PSG outscore the Copa Libertadores winners 2-1 on penalties. The game had ended 1-1 in normal time after strikes from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Jorginho.

  5. Enzo Maresca Moises Caicedo Chelsea 2025Getty Images
    E. FernandezChelsea

    Chelsea's January transfer window plans revealed

    Chelsea's transfer plans for the next year or so have been revealed as the club look to further strengthen their squad. The Blues have enjoyed a reasonably strong Premier League campaign so far this season, sitting fourth in the table, but have identified one playing area in particular where reinforcements are required to take the team to the next level.

  6. Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    D. SzoboszlaiLiverpool

    Szoboszlai's recovery timeline revealed amid fears of serious injury

    Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was forced off during the 2-0 win over Brighton after suffering an ankle injury, prompting concerns over his availability during the hectic Christmas schedule. The Hungary international has been one of the Reds' leading performers in an otherwise disappointing Premier League title defence so far and there are doubts over his availability for Saturday's trip to Tottenham.

  7. Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina RodriguezGOAL/GETTY/IG:@georginagio
    C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC

    'The least he could offer!' - Georgina addresses Ronaldo proposal

    Georgina Rodriguez has opened up on her engagement to Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo after nearly nine years together. The 31-year-old announced the news on Instagram back in August, posting a picture of a large diamond ring alongside the caption: "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives." The couple met in a Gucci shop in Madrid where Rodriguez was working while Ronaldo was playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

  8. Keir Starmer Roman Abramovich Chelsea 2025Getty Images
    ChelseaPremier League

    'Pay up now' - Starmer sends warning to ex-Chelsea owner Abramovich

    United Kingdom prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has warned Roman Abramovich "the clock is ticking" for the former Chelsea owner to donate £2.5 billion ($3.35bn) of the sale of the Blues to Ukraine. The Russian oligarch pledged to give the proceeds of the transaction to the people of Ukraine back in 2022, having been forced to sell the club after being sanctioned following Vladimir Putin's invasion earlier that year.

  2. Thierry Henry Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2025Getty Images
    M. SalahLiverpool

    'Protect your team' - Henry weighs in on Salah outburst

    Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has become the latest pundit to weigh in on Mohamed Salah's remarks after being left on the Liverpool bench for the 3-3 draw against Leeds United. Salah accused the club of throwing him "under the bus" and was subsequently left out of Arne Slot's squad for the 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League.

  3. Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2025-26Getty
    H. KaneBayern Munich

    Kane makes final decision on €65m release clause

    Harry Kane has made a decision on his future at Bayern Munich, having been linked with both a move to Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The England captain broke his trophy duck last season and looks on course to add more silverware to his honours list, with the German giants well placed in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

  4. Charles de Ketelaere Alejandro Garnacho Chelsea 2025Getty Images
    A. GarnachoChelsea

    De Ketelaere roasts Garnacho for pre-match dig at Atalanta

    Charles De Ketelaere enjoyed getting his revenge on Alejandro Garnacho as the Chelsea winger was made to eat his words after his side's Champions League defeat in Italy on Tuesday night. The Argentina international had ruffled some feathers while speaking during a pre-match press conference, but was left speechless after the Serie A side came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory.

  5. Kevin Keegan Eddie Howe Newcastle 2025Getty Images
    Newcastle UnitedE. Howe

    Keegan names Premier League star he'd sign as a manager today

    Newcastle, Liverpool and England legend Kevin Keegan has named the player he would sign if he were managing in football today, while praising Eddie Howe for his "profound" impact at St James' Park. The 74-year-old, who was speaking as he helped launch 10,000 free pints of Guinness for non-league fans on Boxing Day, won the Ballon d'Or twice as a player and had two spells in charge of the Magpies, famously leading one of their best ever teams in Premier League title races during the 1990s before returning for a brief stint in 2008.

  6. JJ GabrielGetty
    J. GabrielManchester United

    JJ Gabriel sets new Man Utd record after netting winner on OT debut

    Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel marked his Old Trafford debut by setting a new club record after scoring the winner in an FA Youth Cup tie against Peterborough on Tuesday night. The 15-year-old has been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal and nicknamed 'Kid Messi', with many believing he has incredible potential. Meanwhile, Kai Rooney, son of legendary England striker Wayne, was left out of the squad for the third-round clash.

  8. Arne Slot Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2025Getty Images
    M. SalahLiverpool

    Slot hints Salah must acknowledge 'mistake' to get back in Liverpool squad

    Arne Slot has suggested that Mohamed Salah must make the first move if the Egyptian forward is to work his way back into the Liverpool squad after his outburst at the weekend. Salah was dropped from the Reds squad that earned a crucial Champions League 1-0 victory over Inter Milan at San Siro on Tuesday night courtesy of Dominik Szoboszlai's late penalty, but all eyes will now be focused on whether the 33-year-old returns against Brighton on Saturday.

  9. FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SUNDERLANDAFP
    F. WirtzLiverpool

    Wirtz robbed of first Liverpool goal after PL panel decision

    Florian Wirtz was denied a first strike for Liverpool after the Premier League's goal accreditation panel judged his effort against Sunderland to be an own goal from Nordi Mukiele. The German midfielder showed great close control to weave his way through the penalty box before shooting, with his effort taking a significant deflection off the Black Cats defender on its way into the back of the net.

