Thomas Tuchel reveals policy on transfers involving England players at World Cup amid speculation around Elliot Anderson, Morgan Rogers & more

Rather than enforcing a strict ban on transfer discussions, Tuchel has chosen a flexible policy designed to balance player welfare with England's objective of performing on the pitch. Speaking to reporters during his first press conference in the United States, Tuchel said: "It's about common sense. I would not like [transfer business being done on] the day before a match, or on a matchday, that's the policy. Maybe two days before too, but let's see.

"But everything else - if it's done privately, efficiently and quietly - then we are always happy to help. It helps to have clarity around any player. If anyone has a chance to complete a change of club we will not stand in their way.

Addressing the distractions created by transfer speculation, Tuchel said: "It would be ideal but that's not real life The question is how much to worry. If I told players to not deal with it now, their telephone will still blow up. How do we want to control that?"