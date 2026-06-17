Thomas Tuchel given ‘disastrous World Cup’ warning on the back of ‘strange decision’ - with Harry Redknapp explaining what could force England boss to quit

Tuchel has made it clear that he will be doing things his way, with the 52-year-old ruffling a few feathers with big selection calls in his 26-man World Cup squad. A couple of those left at home are considered by Redknapp to be the kind of entertainers that are now in short supply across modern football.

Asked to pick out those that he would happily pay to watch, a man once overlooked by the FA for international coaching duties said: “There's not the characters around that there were, there's not that many players to be perfectly truthful that get me off my seat anymore.

“I love people with real ability, who can do things, beat people and change a game. I like Cole Palmer when he's on his game. Obviously he's not gone to the World Cup, he's missed out. Phil Foden as well, they're two of the players I love watching - two English lads that I enjoy watching. I like [Eberechi] Eze at Arsenal, I think when he gets on the ball he's got amazing ability to make things happen.

“Man United at the moment haven't really got those special players like they've had in the past under Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson]. There's players around but I'd like to see more more people with ability to do something special.

“I do think a lot of it now, the kids now who go into academies, it's all about pass, pass, pass. I want to see people dribble. I still want to see people pick the ball up and be able to beat somebody one on one. I don't see too much of that now.

“I hate it when I see wingers get the ball, pass it backwards or square when they have got one against one with a defender. Back in the day you'd have got slaughtered if you'd have done that if you didn't take the defender on, but that's how it's gone unfortunately.”