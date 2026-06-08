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'A joke!' - Thomas Tuchel slammed by Danny Dyer over leaving son-in-law out of England squad
Dyer fumes at 'ridiculous' omission
The former EastEnders star has pulled no punches in his assessment of the Three Lions' latest squad selection, claiming that the West Ham United captain should have been one of the first names on the plane. Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, Dyer expressed his disbelief that the 29-year-old winger was overlooked despite being a regular fixture in the international setup leading up to the tournament.
"It's a double whammy for him, he had a terrible weekend, it's awful," Dyer said. "He didn't get called, which is a joke, by the way. I might be slightly biased, but that boy... We were half booking flights. That's how confident we were. And then it turns out he got the call [saying no]. So it's a tough weekend for the kid. He's got a big heart, man, and he should be on that plane. I think it's ridiculous."
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Three Lions tipped to struggle
Dyer went further than just defending family ties, suggesting that Tuchel’s side will find life difficult in North America without the directness and work rate of the Hammers talisman. England have looked far from convincing in recent outings, and the actor believes the lack of Bowen’s presence could lead to an early exit for the national team.
"Without Jarrod, they're going to be pony. They're going to struggle," Dyer warned. "I don't think we'll beat Croatia in the first game. Anyone decent we've played, Senegal we lost to, Japan. As soon as he's had a test, we've failed. So, I don't know, I hope I'm wrong and I hope it's a good thing, but Jarrod should be on that plane over [Noni] Madueke."
Relegation adds to Bowen's misery
The World Cup snub compounds a disastrous period for Bowen, who recently suffered the heartbreak of seeing West Ham relegated from the Premier League after 14 years in the top flight. Despite recording a personal tally of nine goals and 11 assists, his efforts weren't enough to save the Hammers from the drop, leaving the forward in a difficult position regarding his domestic future.
The relegation has placed the player's personal life under the microscope, as move away from London to remain in the Premier League would be devastating for his wife Dani Dyer and her family who are settled in Essex, as the prospect of the family being split up by a transfer to a North-West giant like Liverpool or Manchester United is a growing concern.
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Transfer crossroads looms large
While Bowen is currently committed to a long-term contract at the London Stadium, several Premier League heavyweights are expected to test West Ham’s resolve this summer. The winger faces a major dilemma: stay and lead the fightback in the Championship to please his father-in-law, or move on to protect his international ambitions ahead of Euro 2028.
Dyer is desperate for the Hammers captain to stay, but the reality of second-tier football may make it impossible for Tuchel to reconsider him for future England duty. For now, Bowen is spending time with his family to recover from the snub, while the rest of the Three Lions squad prepares for their opening fixture without him.