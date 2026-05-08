Should Thomas Frank’s redemption after Tottenham flop involve Sunderland? Black Cats legend Michael Gray reacts to ‘crazy’ talk of change

Regis Le Bris secured cult hero status when guiding Sunderland back to the big time during his first season at the helm. After eight years outside of the top-flight, with a humbling fall from grace bottoming out in League One, play-off final glory was savoured at Wembley in May 2025.

Many were quick to predict misfortune for the Black Cats after seeing them return from the EFL wilderness, but shrewd recruitment across a productive transfer window has allowed positive steps to be taken towards a potential top-half finish and the European qualification places.

Sunderland have fared considerably better than some supposedly more established clubs, with Spurs still battling to beat the drop. Danish tactician Frank oversaw the start of their demise in 2025-26, having crossed London from Brentford, and has been out of work since mid-February.

It has been suggested that he could be invited to the North East, if Le Bris is considered to have maximised his coaching potential, but should Sunderland be offering Frank a shot at redemption?