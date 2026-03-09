'Things are going to go my way again' - How adversity shaped Yunus Musah in his fight for a USMNT World Cup spot

The more he thinks about it, the more Yunus Musah considers himself lucky that it's taken this long. For years, every bounce, every moment, seemed to go his way. He's had plenty of reasons to smile since breaking through with the U.S. Men's National Team as a teenager. He's had plenty to be grateful for.

Wildly enough, Musah is grateful for the moments he's been living this year, too. Heading into the biggest stretch of his career so far, the 23-year-old midfielder, for the first time in his life, has had an extended period where things have gone wrong. A loan move to Atalanta has proven difficult, and his USMNT place is, at the very least, under threat. It has, to put it lightly, been a challenge.

But the 23-year-old midfielder views this as an opportunity. This is his chance to show who he really is. The real test of a person, he says, comes when luck seemingly turns against them. Musah is determined to respond to that challenge.

"I've actually had a lot of things go my way in my career," Musah says to GOAL. "From making my debut at Valencia to getting a new coach as a young player, and he starts you every game. Another coach comes in, and he's playing you again. Gregg Berhalter calls me for the national team, and I start for the national team at a young age, and I go to a World Cup. All of these things were going my way, and sometimes, some things don't go your way.

"You have to take those on the chin and be positive that things are going to go my way again. I have evidence that it's gone my way before, so it's not the end of the world when it doesn't. I'm young, working really hard and pushing to make sure that things start going my way again soon."

That process may have already started. The midfielder recently put in a pair of statement performances for Atalanta. With the USMNT's March camp on the horizon, Musah is holding out hope that he can be involved. Even if he isn't, it won't deter him. There are still several weeks until the USMNT's World Cup roster is officially selected and, throughout those weeks, Musah is determined to do whatever he can to get onto that roster.

For many, this season would be a death sentence for World Cup dreams. Musah doesn't see it that way. This challenge has felt empowering to him, despite the difficulties of it all. He's willing to bet that he comes out of it a better person and man than he was before.

"It's nice that it's come in a season where perhaps I'm not playing so much because it has really pushed me every single day to make sure I never slack," he says. "I don't know how it would have been if the World Cup wasn't at the end of this year. There's this big objective at the end. Every day, I'm trying to improve myself and push myself to really go out there and play and do well and put myself in a position to be called in.

"Now that it's even closer, it's like, yeah, I've been doing this all season, I just have to carry on pushing myself to the edge every day. Having it at the end of this season is a motivation to do better and to do more."