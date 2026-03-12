Thierry Henry exclusive: Kylian Mbappe gave caviar to people all the time - now he's getting destroyed

Henry believes that France face stiff competition if they are to become world champions for a third time, with Thomas Tuchel's England among the contenders to go all the way in North America. Mbappe's France knocked out the Three Lions at the quarter-final stage on their way to the 2022 final.

"Look, you can never be too confident. The only thing that gives you some type of positivity is that we went to the last two finals. And if you make it go further, the last seven World Cups, we went to four finals," Henry continued. "So, yeah, but how can you not think about England now? How can you not think about people who always put Germany on the side, or think that Brazil might make a comeback, you know? I mean, Italy needs to qualify still, but how can you not think that? Portugal or Argentina as the world champions, you know? So, I'm French, I always going to hope that we can have a good World Cup, but it's going to be tough. It's always tough. It's very difficult to tell.

"Since Tuchel has taken the team, it seems like it's been a different Harry Kane than we saw at the Euros. So maybe he had a lot of games in his legs at the Euros. I've been there, I always say to people you don't prepare for tournaments, you play them. Because some of those guys sometimes arrive on their knees because of the long season that they played.

"But look, you have to give that team, and also [Gareth] Southgate, a lot of credit for what he did build, because it's not the coach anymore. We all know that it's Tuchel, and I'm a big fan of Tuchel, but I'm just saying that, two finals, a semi-final before, quarter-final against France. You're there or there abouts, so now you need to find a way to cross that line, which is a line, as you know, in England, that people have been waiting for a lot of players and teams to cross that line since 1966. It's not an easy one to cross. If you look at the history of teams that didn't win it, of great players that didn't win it, it just doesn't happen like that. You look at the teams that have won it, you don't have a lot of teams that have won it. You look at the names, more often than not, they're the same names. Spain came recently to put their name there, but if you cut the names of the team that wins it, you often go back almost to the same one, so you know it's not an easy one.

"I live in London, I live in England. I was with Bukayo [Saka] the other day, and I have to say, I wish him all the best, obviously not against France because that goes without saying, that's the norm obviously. But I'm just thinking that team is very close to doing it.

"But there's Portugal and a lot of teams, also. If you understand what I mean. Sometimes being there, having the World Cup and doing it, you need that tiny bit of luck. You need everyone to arrive fit. You need to not lose players along the way. You need to have some time, a guy that's going to arrive in front of you and miss a sitter. There's so many things that we can talk about that needs to come together for you to win it. So, like I said, that's all I can wish to some of the guys, because it would be brilliant for you guys, but I'm thinking the same thing for my country, but I do think that they have the capacity to win it. Obviously, they are amongst the favourites for a reason, and if you look at the record of England recently in tournaments, they are there or there abouts. Now it's about crossing the line."