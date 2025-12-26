Sean Walsh

Sean Walsh

Assistant Editor

Bio: The newest member of the GOAL editorial team as an Assistant Editor, I made the move across after five years at 90min and one year at ESPN in the autumn of 2024. Based out of our London office, you can often find me at Premier League games around the capital (and occasionally the rest of the country) or at Wembley covering England. I dabble in news, feature writing, interviews and on-the-whistle coverage, while I am also a winner of the NCTJ Sports Journalism Award and contribute to MUNDIAL from time to time. Though at heart I am a Tottenham fan, a lifetime of being surrounded by Arsenal and Chelsea supporters has made me more sympathetic and empathetic towards their stories, which is probably good from a professional perspective but less enjoyable when off the clock.

My Football Story: From the moment I was able to walk, my dad was obsessed with kitting me out in Spurs clobber, so I didn't really get much of a say in the matter. In fact, the first game I can remember watching was the 2003-04 north London derby at White Hart Lane, a 2-2 draw which saw Arsenal seal the Premier League title. I was never a particularly gifted footballer, but my brother was and he played in the same youth teams as Dennis Wise's son, leading me to having a secret handshake with the ex-Chelsea captain. It's a funny old game.

Areas of Expertise:  

  • Anything and everything Tottenham
  • Fan culture and human footballing stories
  • Premier League and Champions League analysis
  • The rise, fall and rise of the England men's team
  • Long rankings that no one will agree with whatever I say
Favourite Footballing Memory: Watching Spurs end their 17-year trophy drought with my family inside our new stadium was an unforgettable night and a memory I will treasure forever.

My All-Time XI: 4-3-3, of players I've actually seen - Manuel Neuer; Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Terry, Virgil van Dijk, Ashley Cole; Sergio Busquets, Xavi, Andres Iniesta; Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo

Articles by Sean Walsh
  3. Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    A. IsakLiverpool

    Isak speaks out following devastating leg break

    Alexander Isak has spoken publicly for the first time since he fractured his leg during Liverpool's win against Tottenham on Saturday. The Reds triumphed 2-1 in north London, with Isak opening the scoring at the start of the second half. However, in the act of shooting, he was hauled down by a late challenge from Spurs defender Micky van de Ven, which forced the striker off with injury.

  5. FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-PSGAFP
    P. PogbaMonaco

    'Humble' Pogba hailed as 'world class' by Monaco star

    Paul Pogba has been described as 'humble' and a 'world-class player' by Monaco team-mate Lamine Camara having made a fine impression since joining the club this summer. The former Manchester United and Juventus star joined the Ligue 1 side after nearly two years out of football following a doping ban, with his initial four-year suspension reduced on appeal.

  6. Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    T. FrankA. Slot

    Frank hits back at Slot over 'reckless' Van de Ven comments

    Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank launched a passionate defence of Micky van de Ven after Liverpool boss Arne Slot was critical of the centre-back's challenge that left Alexander Isak with a fractured leg. The Reds beat nine-man Spurs 2-1 on Saturday evening, with Isak opening the scoring for the visitors. However, he was unable to continue after breaking the deadlock due to injury.

  7. Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga SantanderGetty Images Sport
    L. MessiBarcelona

    Pedri welcomes potential Messi return after Camp Nou visit

    Barcelona midfielder Pedri is more than receptive to the idea of playing alongside Lionel Messi again in the future. The two were team-mates at Barca for the 2020-21 season before Messi's contract expired and couldn't be renewed due to financial restrictions, leaving on a free transfer for Paris Saint-Germain instead. Ever since his emotional departure, the Argentine has been linked with a return to Catalunya.

  8. Brits Abroad Kane Bellingham GallagherGOAL
    AnalysisJ. Bellingham

    Brits Abroad: Jude, Kane & Gallagher end 2025 with goals

    GOAL runs the rule over the British players earning a living away from their homeland, with plenty more stars deciding to leave their comfort zones in search of a better footballing life elsewhere. The Premier League is still obviously one of the world's most entertaining divisions and the Championship can prove fantastic for development, but there are more options out there.

  10. FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-MAN UTDAFP
    M. RogersEngland

    Rogers responds to England competition after Man Utd brace

    Morgan Rogers has insisted he is doing all he can to keep his England place, with Thomas Tuchel's squad boasting a 'heap of quality'. The attacking midfielder continued his fine 2025-26 season on Sunday with a superb match-winning brace in Aston Villa's 2-1 triumph at home to Manchester United, taking his tally of Premier League goals to seven for the campaign.

  1. FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOLAFP
    A. IsakLiverpool

    Liverpool fear Isak broke his leg after Spurs goal

    Liverpool are concerned that Alexander Isak suffered a broken leg after being hauled off injured during Saturday's 2-1 win at Tottenham. Isak broke the deadlock with a strike shortly after the half-time break, but was brought down by Spurs defender Micky van de Ven in the process, with the Dutchman sliding into the Swede at full pace, trapping the striker's leg in an awkward position.

  2. Bruno FernandesGetty Images
    B. FernandesManchester United

    Amorim confirms extent of Fernandes injury

    Ruben Amorim has revealed Bruno Fernandes suffered 'soft tissue' damage during Manchester United's 2-1 loss at Aston Villa. The battling Red Devils were undone by two fine strikes from Morgan Rogers, which came either side of Matheus Cunha's equaliser. But ultimately, the visitors' afternoon was overshadowed by the injury picked up by their near-ever present captain.

  4. Micah Richards SpecsaversSpecsavers
    M. RichardsManchester City

    Richards exclusive: Haaland, Kompany and NOT following Neville

    Micah Richards has backed Manchester City to take the Premier League title race with Arsenal to the wire largely thanks to the efforts of Erling Haaland, while he also claimed to have predicted former team-mate Vincent Kompany becoming a leading manager amid the Belgian's fine work with Bayern Munich. Richards was speaking exclusively to GOAL as part of Specsavers' Best Worst Team campaign.

  5. Yan Diomande NXGN GFXGOAL
    NXGNRB Leipzig

    Red Bull's best post-Haaland star on Liverpool & City's radar

    With all the data and all the video footage you could ever hope for, there really shouldn't be many secrets left in the world of youth football. Sure, progress isn't linear and some players' attributes translate better to the adult game than others, but for most teams, picking and finding the best young talent still feels like a bit of a lottery, at least from the outside looking in.

  6. Lord Bendtner GFXGOAL
    AnalysisN. Bendtner

    The life & times of Lord Bendtner

    The life of a professional footballer is a dream for most people. You get paid handsomely to play the most popular sport in the world. The fame and notoriety are to die for. Yet even this high of highs isn't enough to completely satisfy the one percent who actually make it to the top of the game, and Nicklas Bendtner is walking, talking proof of that.

  7. Premier League AFCON GFX 16:9Getty/GOAL
    AnalysisAfrica Cup of Nations

    EPL clubs who will be most impacted by AFCON - ranked

    The Africa Cup of Nations is back this December and January, with the continent's very best set to battle it out in Morocco as they aim to take Cote d'Ivoire's crown after their unlikely victory at the start of 2024. AFCON's prestige, drama and quality remains up there with the Euros and Copa America, but the downside for European clubs is it's another tournament which falls slap bang in the middle of their seasonal calendar, meaning most teams will be losing players for up to a month.

  8. Chelsea winter slump GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisChelsea

    Another winter of discontent beckons for immature Chelsea

    There was good enough reason for everyone at Chelsea to feel positive about their prospects this season as November rolled into December. Enzo Maresca had just led his young side to a seismic 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League, while they held Premier League leaders Arsenal to a credible 1-1 draw days later despite playing much of the match with one fewer player after Moises Caicedo's red card.

  9. Arsenal shouldn't panic GFXGOAL
    AnalysisArsenal

    Don't panic, Arsenal! Gunners still a class apart in EPL

    It's not every day that this version of Arsenal lose. In fact, Saturday's late 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa was just their second defeat of the 2025-26 season, following on from August's 1-0 loss at Liverpool, a result which hasn't aged well at all in glorious hindsight. There's still, however, a feeling that the Gunners are under increasing pressure to deliver this season more than any before under Mikel Arteta.

  10. Brits Abroad Harry Kane Jude Bellingham Marcus RashfordGOAL
    AnalysisH. Kane

    Brits Abroad: ANOTHER record for Kane as Jude & Rashford flop

    GOAL runs the rule over the British players earning a living away from their homeland, with plenty more stars deciding to leave their comfort zones in search of a better footballing life elsewhere. The Premier League is still obviously one of the world's most entertaining divisions and the Championship can prove fantastic for development, but there are more options out there.

