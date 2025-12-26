Sean Walsh

Assistant Editor

Bio: The newest member of the GOAL editorial team as an Assistant Editor, I made the move across after five years at 90min and one year at ESPN in the autumn of 2024. Based out of our London office, you can often find me at Premier League games around the capital (and occasionally the rest of the country) or at Wembley covering England. I dabble in news, feature writing, interviews and on-the-whistle coverage, while I am also a winner of the NCTJ Sports Journalism Award and contribute to MUNDIAL from time to time. Though at heart I am a Tottenham fan, a lifetime of being surrounded by Arsenal and Chelsea supporters has made me more sympathetic and empathetic towards their stories, which is probably good from a professional perspective but less enjoyable when off the clock.

My Football Story: From the moment I was able to walk, my dad was obsessed with kitting me out in Spurs clobber, so I didn't really get much of a say in the matter. In fact, the first game I can remember watching was the 2003-04 north London derby at White Hart Lane, a 2-2 draw which saw Arsenal seal the Premier League title. I was never a particularly gifted footballer, but my brother was and he played in the same youth teams as Dennis Wise's son, leading me to having a secret handshake with the ex-Chelsea captain. It's a funny old game.

Areas of Expertise:

Anything and everything Tottenham

Fan culture and human footballing stories

Premier League and Champions League analysis

The rise, fall and rise of the England men's team

Long rankings that no one will agree with whatever I say

Watching Spurs end their 17-year trophy drought with my family inside our new stadium was an unforgettable night and a memory I will treasure forever.

My All-Time XI: 4-3-3, of players I've actually seen - Manuel Neuer; Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Terry, Virgil van Dijk, Ashley Cole; Sergio Busquets, Xavi, Andres Iniesta; Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo