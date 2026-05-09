"That was the biggest humiliation for Bayern Munich," said Hoeneß. "Do you know why? They took pity on us. I had the feeling that at half-time they said: 'Let's take it a bit easier now.' I wasn't looking forward to the return leg in Munich."

On the night, Bayern matched the eventual champions and earned a 1-1 draw, with Franck Ribéry opening the scoring shortly after the break and Seydou Keita replying for the visitors.

That draw signalled another trophy-less campaign for success-spoilt Bayern. With five matches remaining, Klinsmann left and Jupp Heynckes took charge until the season's end; he was later replaced by Louis van Gaal.

Under the Dutchman, Hoeneß saw more encouraging Champions League displays, and in 2009/10 FCB reached the final before losing to Inter Milan.