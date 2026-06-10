"That's our big wish!" VfL Bochum are planning a major transfer coup with Leon Goretzka

"Leon has made a lot of people in Bochum proud. He'll now play at the highest level once more before, we hope, coming back. That's our greatest wish – and hopefully his too," sporting director Ilja Kaenzig told Sport Bild.

Goretzka joined Bochum's youth setup in 2001 and progressed through every age group over twelve years before moving to FC Schalke 04 in 2013. He made 36 first-team appearances for VfL across all competitions, contributing to twelve goals (four scored, eight assisted).

When might a return for Goretzka to VfL be realistic? "Once the Ruhrstadion has been fully refurbished, that would be a good time. We'll see how long his next contract runs; after that, he might sign his final one at Castroper Straße," explained Kaenzig.

The Ruhrstadion renovation is scheduled for completion in 2029, a timeline that could suit Goretzka's career arc. The player himself said during the championship celebrations on Marienplatz that a move to VfL was "always an option". First, however, the 31-year-old is expected to sign what is likely to be the last major contract of his career this coming summer, for at least two and ideally three years. He has reportedly been offered such a deal by AC Milan.