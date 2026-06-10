VfL Bochum is fervently hoping that Goretzka will return to the club where he began his career and made his professional debut during the twilight of his career. The prospect of a spectacular coup in a few years' time remains very much alive.
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"That's our big wish!" VfL Bochum are planning a major transfer coup with Leon Goretzka
"Leon has made a lot of people in Bochum proud. He'll now play at the highest level once more before, we hope, coming back. That's our greatest wish – and hopefully his too," sporting director Ilja Kaenzig told Sport Bild.
Goretzka joined Bochum's youth setup in 2001 and progressed through every age group over twelve years before moving to FC Schalke 04 in 2013. He made 36 first-team appearances for VfL across all competitions, contributing to twelve goals (four scored, eight assisted).
When might a return for Goretzka to VfL be realistic? "Once the Ruhrstadion has been fully refurbished, that would be a good time. We'll see how long his next contract runs; after that, he might sign his final one at Castroper Straße," explained Kaenzig.
The Ruhrstadion renovation is scheduled for completion in 2029, a timeline that could suit Goretzka's career arc. The player himself said during the championship celebrations on Marienplatz that a move to VfL was "always an option". First, however, the 31-year-old is expected to sign what is likely to be the last major contract of his career this coming summer, for at least two and ideally three years. He has reportedly been offered such a deal by AC Milan.
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Leon Goretzka: Reported move to Milan appears to have fallen through after his departure from Bayern
A free transfer to the Italian fashion capital had been considered highly likely until the Rossoneri suffered a dramatic final-day collapse, squandering their Champions League spot with a 1-2 loss to Cagliari. That defeat triggered an unprecedented mass sacking of the club's sporting management.
That collapse cost manager Massimiliano Allegri—who had identified Goretzka as his top target—his job, and it also swept away the decision-makers around sporting director Igli Tare, who had already put a contract offer on the table for the German international. It is unclear whether that offer will survive the ongoing upheaval at board level. Reports suggest that owners RedBird Capital want to install Ralf Rangnick as sporting director, with Oliver Glasner poised to become head coach after allegedly already committing to the club.
The Goretzka saga may regain momentum once the dust settles, though the player himself might now have second thoughts after the club's Champions League failure.
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Leon Goretzka: "Dream destination" Arsenal might not make much sense from a sporting perspective
Alongside Milan, Atlético Madrid were keen to sign Goretzka on a free transfer. The Rojiblancos even offered Bayern a small fee in the winter window to secure the central midfielder immediately, but Goretzka chose to stay and finish the season with the Bavarians.
Originally, the Premier League was said to be his preferred destination once his Munich deal expired, and that is where the Bochum-born midfielder may now end up after the Milan move collapsed. La Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that Goretzka's agents had re-established contact with Arsenal; the Gunners are said to have long been his "dream destination".
Bild made the same claim in early March, by which point Goretzka's Munich exit was already certain. At that stage Arsenal were said to have the "best chance" of securing his signature, though questions remain about his potential role in their star-studded central midfield.
Goretzka does not see himself as a permanent substitute, yet the depth of Arsenal's midfield makes it hard to imagine him claiming a leading role after their title-winning campaign and Champions League final appearance.
His prospects might be brighter at Juventus or Inter Milan, who can offer Champions League football and a realistic shot at silverware.