One thing is clear: Real Madrid will go into the second leg against Bayern Munich trailing. Bayern won at the Bernabéu for the first time in 25 years, securing a 2-1 victory. “Every defeat in the Champions League feels like a disaster,” Bellingham said, “but now it’s about putting everything into this match. We have to be there, we have to show what we’re made of. We can’t hide.”

Having only recently returned from a muscle injury and still short of full fitness, the 22-year-old carries few positive memories of the Allianz Arena. The 22-year-old has not won any of his five away matches with BVB or Real, and in every Dortmund defeat he suffered, they shipped at least three goals. “Every time I’ve been here with Dortmund, it’s been a bad experience,” he concluded.

Recent results have done little to ease that task, as Bellingham acknowledged. “The intensity with which they play is incredible,” he said, praising Munich’s high-pressing style under Vincent Kompany while singling out Harry Kane for praise.

“Harry is an incredible player; it’s incredible to see the fantastic form he’s reached,” he gushed about his national team captain, expressing sympathy for his “brothers in Dortmund”, who will once again have to bow to Kane and Bayern in the title race this year. Now it is up to him to achieve what his former club failed to do. “We want to stop Bayern and Harry!”