"That’s basically the best thing ever": Vincent Kompany is fuelling a very special momentum at FC Bayern

In what has been such an all-round successful season from Munich’s perspective (on course for the treble!), debuts like those of Ofli and Pavic are no longer really newsworthy. Before this duo, seven other teenagers from the club’s own youth academy had already made their first-team debuts: Cassiano Kiala (17), Jonah Kusi-Asare (18, now on loan at Fulham), Felipe Chavez (18, now on loan at 1. FC Köln), David Santos Daiber (19), Maycon Cardozo (17), Wisdom Mike (17) – and, of course, Lennart Karl (17).

Karl made his debut at the Club World Cup last summer and has since shown such impressive development that, according to consistent reports, national team manager Julian Nagelsmann will call him up to the DFB squad for the first time this Thursday. The right-winger demonstrated why once again in the 4-1 victory against Atalanta. He set up Harry Kane’s 2–0 goal, scored the 3–0 himself and set up Luis Díaz’s 4–0 with a superb pass from his own half. In total, Karl now has eight goals and six assists to his name.

Chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen described his season as “exceptionally great”. Just like Tom Bischof (20) and Urbig, who, despite their young age, have long since established themselves as rotation players and consistently deliver. Urbig made a strong save against Atalanta shortly before half-time, denying Mario Pasalic from close range. Bischof, a natural midfielder, once again demonstrated his versatility at left-back. He had to come off injured in the closing stages, but Eberl subsequently gave the all-clear.

Bischof had already made his debut for the DFB team last June. He is unlikely to be in the squad for the upcoming training camp featuring friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana. Instead, alongside Karl, Urbig is reportedly set to make his first appearance. Meanwhile, Munich’s home-grown talent Aleksandar Pavlovic, who is just 21, has long been a regular starter and stands a good chance of securing a starting spot at the World Cup.