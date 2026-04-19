According to Marca, the Real Madrid dressing room was split after the exit. Many stars were furious about both the elimination and the calls made by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic (46), while Camavinga simply seethed with frustration.
Translated by
Tears flowed after Real Madrid’s dramatic defeat to FC Bayern, leaving one of their stars utterly devastated
Reports say the midfielder was left “alone and inconsolable”, weeping in the dressing room. Camavinga realised that, at a crucial moment in the closing stages, he should have left the ball alone and returned to his position. Instead, after fouling FCB striker Harry Kane in midfield, he briefly held up play and was promptly shown a second yellow card by Vincic, with the score at 3-2 to the Spaniards.
Playing with ten men, Real then conceded two more goals, effectively ending their title hopes. Several Real players criticized Vincic for what they called a harsh decision, and post-match protests escalated until Camavinga’s teammate Arda Güler was shown a straight red card.
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Camavinga’s tears have made a lasting impression at Real Madrid.
For Camavinga, the sending-off encapsulated a frustrating season in which he has rarely impressed and failed to secure a place in the starting line-up. Although the French international still enjoys the trust of his teammates and “the ranks are closed” in the dressing room, the distress felt by Camavinga—normally one of the squad’s most upbeat figures—has clearly “left its mark”.
Once the tears had dried, Camavinga issued a public apology on Instagram: “I take responsibility for my part. I would like to apologise to my team and all Madridistas.” Coach Álvaro Arbeloa leapt to his protégé’s defence: “Nobody understands this sending-off. We have experienced injustice.”
Eduardo Camavinga's performance statistics this season
Appearances 37 Full-90 appearances: 7 7 goals Goals 2 assists assists 1 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 1