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Sorba Thomas goes from terrifying rollover crash to Premier League pitch in just 24 hours as Hull star makes Chelsea appearance
Terrifying accident near Tigers training ground
In a sequence of events that stunned supporters and teammates alike, Thomas was back on the pitch for Hull City on Saturday afternoon despite a harrowing incident just 24 hours earlier.
On Friday morning, images began to circulate rapidly across social media showing the 27-year-old’s car in a state of total wreckage. The vehicle, a grey Land Rover Defender, was pictured upside down on its roof with all the doors open and glass shattered across a residential road.
Local residents described a chaotic scene as emergency services rushed to the location to attend to the overturned SUV. Despite the severity of the impact and the visual evidence of the vehicle being completely flipped, Thomas managed to emerge from the wreckage without any significant physical harm.
- AFP
Remarkable recovery for Stamford Bridge cameo
Against all odds, Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic deemed Thomas fit enough to travel with the squad to West London for their clash with Chelsea. Having undergone a thorough medical evaluation following the crash, the winger was named on the bench for the 3:00 PM kick-off.
The moment of his return arrived in the 60th minute at Stamford Bridge when Jakirovic looked to his bench to inject fresh energy into the contest. Thomas was introduced for Elliot Stroud, officially putting the nightmare of the previous day behind him as he stepped onto the turf.
The appearance was his second in the Premier League for Hull City and served as a major talking point for both sets of fans in the stadium. The Tigers managed to secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Chelsea, with Thomas playing his part in a performance that saw the visitors recover from a deficit
Impact of the summer signing
Thomas’s availability is crucial for Hull City, who invested heavily to bring the winger to the MKM Stadium during the final weeks of the transfer window. The club paid an undisclosed fee to secure his services from Championship side Stoke City, handing him a long-term contract that runs until the summer of 2030.
The club's management was understandably cautious in the hours following the Friday morning crash, but the player's own insistence on being involved likely played a role in his inclusion.
- AFP
A developing narrative for the Tigers
As the story of the crash and his subsequent appearance continues to circulate, it adds a layer of drama to Hull City's early-season narrative. The Tigers have shown significant ambition in the market, and Thomas is seen as a central figure in their long-term project. The fact that he was signed to a four-year deal until 2030 indicates the high level of trust the hierarchy has in his abilities to lead the attack.
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