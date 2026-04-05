AFP
Snubbed by Man Utd! Roberto De Zerbi ‘sounded out’ Red Devils before taking Tottenham job - fuelling Michael Carrick rumours at Old Trafford
Red Devils reject advances
According to talkSPORT, De Zerbi "sounded out" United before committing his future to Spurs. The former Brighton and Marseille boss was announced as the new manager at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 31, signing a lucrative five-year contract. However, despite the security offered by the club, reports from Italy indicate the 46-year-old made enquiries regarding the Old Trafford vacancy, only to be told he was not under consideration. This revelation suggests Spurs may have been a secondary choice for the Italian, who became a free agent after departing France in February.
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Carrick hopes boosted by decision
The decision to turn down De Zerbi has sparked intense speculation that Manchester United have already decided on their next permanent move. Carrick has been acting as caretaker manager since Ruben Amorim departed in January, and his impressive form makes him the frontrunner. Speaking on White and Jordan, talkSPORT's chief football correspondent Alex Crook revealed: “Do you know what I find interesting about Michael Carrick. We’ve got to Easter Weekend and they’ve not spoken – as I understand – to any other candidates. That’s not to say Carrick has been interviewed for the job. I don’t think they’ll need to interview him. I think they either give it to him or they don’t.”
Complicated history with the club
This is not the first time De Zerbi has been linked with the Old Trafford hot seat. During his time at Marseille, it was sensationally claimed he showed his players a contract offer from United to motivate them. At the time, Erik ten Hag was under immense pressure. De Zerbi allegedly told his squad: “This is where I could have been, but I put my passion before my money. I came to Marseille for the passion.” Elaborating on the recent snub, Crook added: “Speaking to people in Italy this morning... They were telling me that Roberto De Zerbi – before taking the Tottenham job — sounded out Manchester United and was told he wasn’t in the reckoning there. Is that because they have already made their mind up without making it public?”
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Contrasting fortunes for the rivals
The decision-making at United seems to be paying dividends, as the club have stabilised the ship and put themselves firmly in the hunt for Champions League football. They currently sit third in the Premier League table with 55 points, holding a comfortable six-point cushion over Liverpool. The caretaker manager's record of only one defeat in 10 matches has made a compelling case for him to remain in charge. For De Zerbi, the challenge at Tottenham Hotspur is vastly different. While he may have wanted the United job, he now finds his team in 17th place, just one point above the relegation zone with seven fixtures remaining.