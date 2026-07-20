Rodri beats Lionel Messi to World Cup Golden Ball as Spain sweep individual awards after final victory over Argentina

Rodri reflected on Spain's achievement after receiving the Golden Ball, insisting the team's success mattered more than individual recognition. He also highlighted the significance of defeating Argentina on the biggest stage.

"This group is incredible," Rodri said, as quoted by ESPN. "We are two-time world champions. It's a tough feat, the hardest one to achieve. And we won it against a team like Argentina.

"I'm proud and I would love for new generations to see that it is possible. That a player who touches the sky and then plummets to hell is also capable of rising again. It is an example of overcoming adversity, and you have to believe. Honestly, it's incredible."