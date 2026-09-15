Revealed: Why Rodri was snubbed for Barcelona captaincy as Lamine Yamal enters leadership group

Barcelona recently confirmed their five captains for the 2026-27 season. Breaking from tradition, manager Hansi Flick directly appointed Raphinha and Pedri as the primary leaders. The remaining three spots were decided by a dressing-room vote, with Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, and Lamine Yamal earning the nod.

The inclusion of 19-year-old Yamal raised eyebrows, especially given Rodri’s omission. The €76.5m (£65.3m) summer signing from Manchester City boasts massive leadership credentials, having just lifted the World Cup as Spain's skipper.

However, according to The Athletic, Barcelona's player vote relies heavily on club seniority rather than overall career experience. Yamal has been integrated into the first team for three seasons, whereas Rodri only arrived at Camp Nou in mid-August.



