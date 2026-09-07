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'Really lazy... really bad!' - Rodri tears into Valencia's performance in private conversation with Cubarsí after Barcelona's dominant Mestalla win
Midfielder's honest assessment caught on camera
Barcelona’s dominant display in their 5-0 win over Valencia yesterday, Sunday, in the fourth round of La Liga was matched by some equally blunt commentary from their new midfield general. Rodri, who was handed his first start for the Catalan giants, was replaced in the 62nd minute to a standing ovation from the Mestalla crowd - a gesture typically reserved for Spain’s international heroes.
However, once he took his seat in the dugout next to teenage defender Pau Cubarsí, the pleasantries ended. The cameras of 'El Día Después' captured the veteran midfielder expressing his disbelief at the lack of quality shown by the home side.
In a private conversation that quickly became public, Rodri was seen leaning into Cubarsí to share his thoughts on the struggling hosts. "They are very lazy, these guys, very lazy. Really bad," the midfielder said.
The 28-year-old appeared genuinely stunned by how little resistance the opposition offered, especially given that Barcelona had already established a commanding 3-0 lead by the time he left the field.
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Shock at Valencia's recent league standing
The conversation between the two Barcelona stars continued as Rodri dug deeper into Valencia's current plight. He was heard asking his teammates for clarification on how the club had performed in the previous campaign, seemingly unable to reconcile their current level with their reputation as a Spanish heavyweight. "They are terrible, they are terrible. Where did Valencia finish last year?", he asked.
Rodri’s criticism did not stop at their general quality; he specifically pointed out their tactical failures and lack of ambition during the second half of the contest. He noted how easily Barcelona had controlled the tempo of the game without facing any significant counter-attacks or pressure. "Hey, they haven't even crossed the halfway line in the second half," he concluded.
Dominant debut for the Spanish international
While his comments on the bench sparked debate, Rodri’s performance on the pitch was nothing short of exemplary. Operating at the heart of Hansi Flick’s midfield, he dictated the play with the composure and precision that has made him one of the best in the world. Despite the controversy surrounding a specific challenge in the area, he remained the focal point of Barca's transition play.
Flick was full of praise for his new signing after the final whistle, highlighting his immediate impact on the group. "Everything Rodri does makes sense. It's exciting. Not only on the pitch, but also in the dressing room.
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Controversy amidst the masterclass
However, the afternoon was not entirely without blemish for the former Manchester City man. While he dominated the midfield battle, a specific defensive moment has since become the subject of intense scrutiny by refereeing analysts. Images have emerged of a physical encounter between the midfielder and Valencia forward Arnaut Danjuma.
Analyzing the incident, experts suggested that the Spanish player lunges towards the striker before he takes the shot, leading some to argue that the decision should have been to award a penalty along with giving Rodri a red card, though the referee on the day saw no reason to intervene.
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