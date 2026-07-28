Roberto Mancini makes shock return as Italy head coach after Andrea Pirlo controversy

The managerial search was plunged into internal turmoil after FIGC president Giovanni Malago dramatically blocked Pirlo’s appointment at the eleventh hour. The U-turn was triggered by Pirlo’s ambassadorial role with a Russian betting company. The sudden rejection had immediate repercussions within the federation’s leadership, with technical director Paolo Maldini and adviser Leonardo both resigning simultaneously after just 16 days in their roles.

Malago explained the decision to turn to Mancini when facing the media on Tuesday, and confirmed that legendary former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is also coming aboard as technical director. He said: "Time was running out and I thought the right person to be coach was Roberto Mancini. He's the best possible choice. The role of technical director, not to be confused with other roles, has not disappeared. This is precisely why we approved an amendment to the statute that also makes another person possible president of Club Italia. I needed someone to share the choice of Roberto Mancini as coach, and that person is Claudio Ranieri, who signed his commitment a few minutes ago."