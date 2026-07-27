Malagò speaks about the Andrea Pirlo case before the meeting with Maldini and Leonardo: "New head coach? I’ve received a huge number of messages, I’ll speak to everyone soon"

Italy's next head coach is a priority and Giovanni Malagò, speaking at an event organised by Il Sole 24Ore, addressed the latest developments: "The head coach? Since this morning I have been receiving a huge number of messages. I will speak to everyone as soon as possible, as is only right. For our recovery in terms of competitive credibility at the highest level, where nothing can be taken for granted, you have to work with lads who are now between 13 and 16 years old. That is why you have to change the whole pathway in terms of training, culture, and that also involves the coach. It is a matter of sowing seeds, the ideas are very clear. We are doing it, even amid a thousand complexities, because a transformation is needed. We have to bear in mind that we are a country that used to be football-centric, whereas now we no longer are because there are also many other sports."