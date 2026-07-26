Roberto De Zerbi promises more transfer business at Tottenham after £200m spending spree

Tottenham have already invested over £200 million this summer, bringing in players such as Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali to avoid a repeat of last season's relegation struggle.

However, De Zerbi revealed following a 2-0 pre-season friendly victory against Auckland FC that Tottenham are far from finished in the transfer market.

The manager emphasised the need for further attacking reinforcements and explained his ambition to continue strengthening the squad over the coming weeks. De Zerbi stated: “We have to finish the window of this transfer market, because it's not finished yet, our transfer market.”