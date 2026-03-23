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‘Always a risk’ - Emi Martinez transfer prediction made by ex-Aston Villa star after seeing World Cup-winning goalkeeper already bid farewell once
Martinez has been linked with Man Utd, Juventus & Saudi Pro League clubs
Having become a talismanic presence for the Villans, Martinez is tied to a contract in his current surroundings through to 2029. Honouring that deal would take him close to completing a decade of loyal service - having signed from Arsenal in September 2020.
Serious doubts have, however, been cast over whether the two-time winner of FIFA’s Best Men’s Goalkeeper award will last more than a few months at Villa Park.
He appeared to have bid farewell to that venue in May 2025, following a final home outing of that Premier League campaign. Tears trickled down the face of a man that is close to reaching 250 appearances for the Villans.
A move to Manchester United was mooted, while long-standing interest has been held by teams in the Saudi Pro League, but no agreement was reached and Martinez remained on Villa’s books. A switch to the Middle East continues to be mooted, while Serie A giants Juventus are said to be in the market for a new No.1.
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Will Martinez leave Villa during the summer transfer window of 2026?
With that in mind, ex-Villa striker Heskey - speaking exclusively to GOAL via Betinia - said when asked if Martinez is likely to get the new challenge that he thought was going to be taken on a year ago: “I think so. Especially when you believe it should have been done last summer. I think so. But a fantastic goalkeeper as well. You've got to take your hat off to him. Goalkeepers are a different breed of people and he definitely is.”
After seeing Martinez seemingly wave goodbye as the 2024-25 campaign came to a close, Villa boss Unai Emery said when asked if ties were about to be severed with a proven Premier League performer: “We will see. Of course, it is the last match here [this season], and I don't know. We will see about the team, the players, but of course, they are responding on the field.”
Could Trafford become Villa's long-term No.1?
Villa are reported to have contingency plans in place, with a raid on Manchester City for former England U21 shot-stopper James Trafford generating intense speculation. He has endured a testing season at the Etihad, having been snapped up as first-choice in 2025 only to fall behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order a matter of weeks later.
Trafford has said when quizzed on his future: “Who knows, it’s football. Every day, let’s take it a day at a time and try and work as hard as I can and whatever happens, happens.”
Trafford, who starred for City as they won the 2026 Carabao Cup final against Arsenal, would - at 23 years of age - be a useful long-term addition for Villa. They would, however, face plenty of competition for the ex-Burnley custodian.
Emery and Co must also decide whether they can afford to part with Martinez and start afresh in what is widely considered to be the most important position on the pitch - with a reliable last line of defence providing the foundations on which a successful team can be built.
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Letting Martinez go would be a risk for Aston Villa
Heskey added on potentially allowing Martinez to leave: “There's always a risk. Letting someone of that calibre go. Someone who's proven as well. Because the reality is you struggle at times with goalkeepers because you don't know the pressures that come with it. You see it with Spurs. Suddenly you're this next big thing. You make a couple of mistakes and you're not seen again. Then mistakes can haunt you a little bit.
“So yeah, it can be a risk to be honest with you. But sometimes you have to take the risks. I think it is the most important position. You need to keep clean sheets. If you're able to keep clean sheets, you've won half the battle.”
Martinez has helped Villa back into the Premier League’s top four this season, while also reaching the Europa League quarter-finals. Qualification for the 2026-27 Champions League remains open down both of those paths - while a first major trophy since 1996 is also up for grabs.
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