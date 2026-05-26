Rio Ferdinand urges Man Utd to swoop for 'wonderful' Barcelona star in summer transfer window

Ferdinand has advised Manchester United to pursue a summer deal for Lewandowski, who is set to depart Barcelona after a prolific four-year spell. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former defender explained why the 37-year-old would be an ideal addition to Carrick’s squad ahead of their return to the Champions League. He stated: "Lewandowski isn’t a bad shout either if they’re going to get another striker. If we brought him in, look at the experience he has, the amount of learning that Sesko will do…" Ferdinand feels that adding such an experienced head would massively benefit the current attacking setup at Old Trafford.