Patrice Evra names THE one player Man Utd should go all out to sign in summer transfer window

Despite the intense speculation suggesting that Osimhen has registered on recruitment radars from Merseyside to west London, no deal has ever been done. Instead, the 27-year-old frontman has been left showcasing his considerable talent in France and Italy.

Serie A title glory was savoured at Napoli, before sealing a switch to Istanbul on the back of a productive loan spell. Remarkable individual standards have been maintained there, with 59 goals being recorded for Gala through 74 appearances.

He remains a performer at the peak of his powers and one that would likely embrace the challenge of enhancing his reputation in England. Could he end up at Old Trafford or has Benjamin Sesko ticked the No.9 box for United on the back of his £74 million ($100m) move in 2025 and subsequent 12-goal debut campaign?