Richarlison's proposed transfer to Vasco da Gama collapses amid Tottenham contract dispute

According to BBC Sport, Richarlison's proposed return to Brazil with Vasco da Gama has fallen through. Tottenham have reportedly agreed a fee with the club for the transfer, but personal terms emerged as an insurmountable issue.

The transfer window in Brazil closes on Friday night, leading to an emerging sense that the 29-year-old will remain in north London. This development follows a chaotic period for the attacker, who was left out of the Premier League squad after a proposed £35 million deadline-day move to Everton broke down. The club and player remain locked in a dispute over the remaining nine months of his contract.