Revealed: Unique perk that Lionel Messi enjoys in Argentina squad - with World Cup-winning GOAT given special treatment

However, there have been some minor worries regarding the forward's fitness heading into the upcoming fixtures. Fans experienced a massive scare in May when he was withdrawn during Inter Miami's thrilling 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Following the match, the club revealed that their talisman had specifically requested to be substituted after experiencing "muscle fatigue in his left hamstring".

Head coach Lionel Scaloni noted that the medical reports on his star player were not "too bad", but the coaching staff have understandably remained cautious. Consequently, the veteran attacker was seen training on his own away from the main group on Monday to ensure he is fully prepared for the challenges ahead.