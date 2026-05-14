Revealed: Huge Jose Mourinho compensation fee Real Madrid must pay Benfica if manager's break clause is triggered

Rui Costa and the Benfica board are not standing still while transfer talk intensifies. Record adds that the club president has already presented a formal contract renewal offer to Mourinho. The Eagles are desperate to prolong their relationship with the tactical mastermind and provide stability to the project he has led throughout the campaign.

Despite the lure of Madrid, Benfica are hopeful that their improved terms could convince the 61-year-old to stay in Portugal. However, the decision rests entirely with the manager, who has kept his cards close to his chest throughout the closing stages of the Liga Portugal season, knowing the release window is fast approaching.