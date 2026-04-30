Benfica ready to raid Premier League for Jose Mourinho replacement & deal blow to Chelsea's own managerial hunt

With Silva’s current contract at Fulham set to run until June 2026, the next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether he returns to Portugal or remains in the Premier League. Chelsea will continue their vetting process under the guidance of McFarlane, though they may be forced to accelerate their pursuit if Benfica formalise their interest. The outcome hinges largely on Mourinho’s situation at Estadio da Luz; should he move to Madrid, a fierce tug-of-war for Silva’s services appears inevitable as both clubs look to rebuild.