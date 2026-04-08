AFP
Real Madrid youngster was banished from first team after Alvaro Arbeloa feud as coach forces academy hero to apologise to team-mates
Champions League omission sparks tension
According to Marca, the friction between Asencio and Arbeloa began on March 11. The club have been navigating a severe defensive crisis, with Eder Militao and David Alaba sidelined. Asencio had pushed his physical limits, playing 90 minutes through a cervical contusion to help secure a 2-1 victory over Celta on March 6. However, the manager opted to bench him against City five days later, favouring Dean Huijsen instead. The frustrated defender confronted his coach days later, feeling his sacrifice warranted a starting spot against the English champions.
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Late withdrawal angers senior teammates
The situation escalated drastically ahead of a La Liga fixture against Elche on March 14. Asencio arrived at the manager's office on the morning of the game accompanied by a doctor, citing minor muscular discomfort, and withdrew from the squad. This late change completely derailed the preparation plans of Antonio Rudiger, who was scheduled to rest ahead of the European return leg. Rudiger was furious at being forced to play, shifting the conflict from a private coaching dispute into a serious dressing room issue, as senior players felt the sudden unavailability compromised their collective physical management.
Arbeloa demands dressing room apology
Despite returning to normal training, Asencio was continuously omitted from squads, including the Madrid derby against Atletico on March 22. The manager views discipline as a collective matter and insisted the defender apologise to the entire group. During a pre-training huddle, the coach provided a platform, asking: "Does anyone have anything to say?"
Asencio initially kept his head down and remained silent, prolonging his exile. However, to quell growing social media rumours regarding his professionalism, the defender - who has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season, registering two goals and an assist - eventually addressed his teammates and apologised.
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A complicated season finale awaits
Asencio returns during a complicated period for the club. Real Madrid have fallen seven points behind Barcelona in LaLiga with just eight matches remaining before hosting Girona on April 10. Furthermore, they face an uphill battle following a 2-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich, with the Champions League quarter-final return leg looming on April 15.