Real Madrid slammed for for 'stupid' reaction to Eduardo Camavinga red card against Bayern Munich as former star launches scathing attack

The former Netherlands international expressed his disbelief at the lack of professionalism shown by the French midfielder on such a high-stakes stage. He insisted that the responsibility for the exit lay with the player's decision-making rather than the officiating.

Questioning the team's choice to confront the referee after the final whistle, Sneijder said on Ziggo Sport: "This should not happen at this level. It is stupidity. We were all expecting extra time; you could feel it from both teams. It is incomprehensible that he does this while already having a yellow card in his pocket. There is something I don't understand at all: that they are angry with the referee when what they should be doing is going into the dressing room and speaking with Camavinga, not the official."