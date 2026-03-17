Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Vinicius Jr Real Madrid HICGetty
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Man City: Spot on Vinicius Jr makes amends for first-leg penalty miss while Thibaut Courtois stands tall once again to seal safe passage into Champions League quarters

Vinicius Jr returned to form at the right time for Real Madrid, bagging twice as Los Blancos got the job done against Manchester City to secure a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals. Madrid arrived in England defending a 3-0 lead after the first leg, and ensured that there was no 'remontada' at the Etihad Stadium, winning 2-1 win on the night after a rather frantic contest.

After Fede Valverde missed a gilt-edged chance to add to the hat-trick he scored last week in the first minute, City got on the front foot. Thibaut Courtois was, however, equal to efforts from Rayan Cherki and Rodri. 

Madrid eventually took the lead on the night, but in controversial circumstances. Vinicius hit the post before the ball was worked back to him to try his luck once more, only for Bernardo Silva to divert the ball off the line. Offside was originally given, but after the VAR intervened and replays showed Bernardo had blocked the goal-bound effort with his arm, the City captain was sent off. Madrid were awarded a penalty, which Vinicius - having missed from the spot last week - dispatched. 

Vinicius subsequently wasted two great chances to put the tie to bed, but City were able to respond. Erling Haaland forced Courtois into his best save of the night while Rodri fired over when placed, before they finally found an equaliser when a deflection off Trent Alexander-Arnold fell kindly for Haaland to turn home.

Both teams continued to have chances in the second half, and City were twice denied goals by the offside flag. At the other end, Madrid might have been awarded a penalty after Kylian Mbappe was dragged down in the box while Vinicius had his own strike ruled out. However, the Brazilian wasn't to be denied in stoppage time as he expertly diverted Aurelien Tchouameni's cross past Gigi Donnarumma.

GOAL rates Madrid's players from the Etihad...

  • Trent Alexander Arnold Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (8/10):

    Made some absolutely outrageous saves to keep City out early on. Subbed at half-time due to injury. 

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (7/10):

    Inadvertently assisted Haaland and rather struggled against Doku, but his distribution was excellent. 

    Antonio Rudiger (7/10):

    Had another solid battle with Haaland during which he gave him pretty much nothing. 

    Dean Huijsen (8/10):

    Made a couple of vital interventions in the first half, and kept the ball moving. One of his best performances of the season. 

    Fran Garcia (7/10):

    Showed some real positional discipline to make sure Madrid were tidy at the back. Has impressed under Arbeloa. 

    • Advertisement
  • Federico Valverde Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Midfield

    Federico Valverde (7/10):

    Ran like he had three lungs, though should have buried a chance early on. Put in plenty of work defensively yet lacked a bit of attacking quality.

    Thiago Pitarch (6/10):

    A little less composed than in recent weeks. Up for the scrap, but the game passed him by at times.

    Aurelien Tchouameni (8/10):

    Won his tackles and delivered a lovely assist. Really settled in after a slow start. 

    Arda Guler (8/10):

    Shuffled the ball forward effectively and found Vinicius when he scampered in behind. Built on a wonderful performance last weekend. 

  • Vinicius Jr Real MadridGetty

    Attack

    Brahim Diaz (6/10):

    Created a couple of chances, but was otherwise ineffective. Not his best run of form - even if he's been getting regular minutes. 

    Vinicius Jr (8/10):

    Ran in behind relentlessly, buried a penalty and bagged an emphatic second. Missed the odd chance, but his impact was immense all night long. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Andriy Lunin (7/10):

    Replaced the injured Courtois. Made a pretty good save almost immediately. 

    Kylian Mbappe (7/10):

    Surprising to see him come off the bench, and should have been given a penalty. Caused problems with his pace. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Manuel Angel (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Dani Carvajal (N/A):

    Late legs for Alexander-Arnold.

    Alvaro Arbeloa (7/10):

    His second-best night as Real Madrid manager - after last week. Los Blancos were composed when it mattered and grabbed timely goals. Is the Champions League on again for the 15-time winners?!

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0