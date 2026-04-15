It's already win or bust against Bayern for Alvaro Arbeloa: Real Madrid's rookie coach needs a Champions League miracle in Munich to keep his job at the Santiago Bernabeu

In a sense, Arbeloa seemed to fit the bill. He had all of the right credentials: experience at the club, academy coach, Spanish. And there was the vibe about him - a steely gaze, not too much of a sense of humour. Madrid, in theory, loves these managers. Let's call them aura-merchants with a little bit of tactical nous sprinkled in. And Arbeloa, who dresses sharply, says all of the right things, and seems determined to let the best players go out there and play football, looked the part.

That is, until he didn't. Arbeloa, once so promising, has been shrunk by this Madrid job. Where so many have grown and risen to the occasion, Arbeloa looks like another figurehead consumed by the pressure of the club. Whether it be results, performances, or the constant chitter-chatter of the Santiago Bernabeu, Arbeloa's tenure, to date, has been immensely underwhelming.

And, on Wednesday, it all comes to a head. La Liga, it seems, is gone. They are out of the Copa del Rey. And even if they managed some signature Champions League magic against Manchester City in the round of 16, Bayern Munich are a much tougher opponent. But going into a second leg, facing a deficit, playing a superior side? This whole thing would usually reek of "remontada." For Arbeloa, a comeback is not only a necessity to save Madrid's season, but also the lifeline he will need to keep this job beyond May.